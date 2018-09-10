Goldman tipped to advise Saudi sovereign fund on share sale

Klein was previously picked to advise Saudi Arabia on its planned flotation of Saudi Aramco and has experience working on big chemicals deals, including acting for Dow Chemical on its $130bn merger with DuPont in 2015.

Investment banking fees in Saudi Arabia are modest compared with elsewhere, while risks are high, making the SABIC deal a coveted prize. Riyadh recently postponed an airport privatisation on which Goldman was advising.

Goldman began operating in Riyadh in 2009 and obtained new licences in 2014 and 2017, which have allowed it to expand. It bought a portion of Aramco’s $10bn credit facility in 2017 in an attempt to secure a role in the initial public offering.

Citigroup has also sought to rebuild its presence in Saudi Arabia after an absence of almost 13 years. In January, it won approval to begin investment banking operations there.

If Saudi Aramco acquires the full Sabic stake, valued at about $70bn, it will be the kingdom’s biggest mergers & acquisitions deal and will provide a boost to the oil major’s downstream business. Sabic has recently boosted its own holdings, buying a 25% stake in Swiss speciality chemical maker Clariant in January. That deal has now been cleared to proceed.

Analysts estimate the PIF has assets worth about $250bn under management. It said last year that it aims to increase its financial clout to about $400bn.

It already owns stakes in many companies across the kingdom and plans to beef up its overseas expansion, including pledges of $20bn to a fund with US private equity firm Blackstone and $45bn to SoftBank’s Vision Fund.

Proceeds from the sale of Riyadh-listed Sabic, the world’s fourth-largest petrochemicals company, are likely to help fund planned investments at home and abroad.

The PIF and Sabic were not available for immediate comment.

Reuters