US oil majors in U-turn on industry climate initiative

After refusing to do so for years, Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Occidental Petroleum will become members of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative soon

London — US oil companies Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Occidental Petroleum will join an oil industry climate-change group led by their European rivals, after refusing to do so for years.

The companies will become members of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) on September 24, the group said.

The OGCI was founded in 2014 by the heads of BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Saudi Aramco and seven others based in Europe and Asia. It invests in carbon-reduction ventures.

The U-turn by the US oil majors puts them at odds with their country’s president, Donald Trump, who is trying to relax rules governing greenhouse-gas emissions and last year vowed to pull the US out of the landmark Paris climate agreement.

In 2015, the heads of the six largest oil companies in Europe broke ranks with their US counterparts, calling on governments to agree on carbon pricing at a climate summit in Paris.

Exxon and Chevron are now under new leadership, and have come closer to the views of their European competitors.

"It will take the collective efforts of many in the energy industry and society to develop scalable, affordable solutions that will be needed to address the risks of climate change," Exxon CEO Darren Woods said. "This dual challenge is one of the most important issues facing society and our company."

With the three US firms, the OGCI will have 13 members. Together, they represent about 30% of global oil and gas production.

Bloomberg

Why offshore seismic surveys need environmental authorisation

An increasing number of seismic surveys are being conducted in SA’s oceans as Operation Phakisa gains momentum, write Adrian Pole and Kirsten Youens
Opinion
17 days ago

The danger of SA’s watered-down marine protections

Work on a network of protected areas has stalled, and regulations have been relaxed — developments that aid oil and gas interests, and endanger the ...
Opinion
11 days ago

Exxon Mobil eyes renewables

It is not clear whether the company has reached an agreement with any supplier to buy this power, nor whether it was seeking the electricity for its ...
Companies
25 days ago

Norway’s wealth fund dropping oil and gas stocks isn’t popular

Its plan to dump more than $40bn in such stocks could see the fund achieve ‘lower return or higher risk’, say some, but conservatives are ...
World
27 days ago

Court rejects Trump administration’s attempt to force through Keystone XL pipeline

A federal judge has ordered the state department to do a full environmental review of a revised route for the pipeline, which could delay the project
World
1 month ago

