Eskom confirms power stations are operating as normal

Eskom power stations are operating normally on Tuesday after disruptions on Monday by workers protesting over wages, the company and union sources said.

Eskom said on Monday that the protests raised the risk of load shedding this week. Similar protests in June triggered a spate of load shedding.

"The situation has improved slightly. There is a huge presence of the police, which is helping to ease movement in and out of our power stations," Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said.

"There are still pockets of picketing, but there is no direct impact on our operations this morning," he said.

A source with the Solidarity trade union, one of three involved in the wage talks whose members have not taken part in the protests, confirmed that "all stations are open for workers to enter now".