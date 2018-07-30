Companies / Energy

Drawn-out Eskom wage talks snag on bonuses deal breaker

30 July 2018 - 05:09 Theto Mahlakoana
In a bad way: Eskom chairman Jabu Mabuza and CEO Phakamani Hadebe at the results presentation presentation at the power utility’s MegaWatt Park offices in Sunninghill earlier this year. Eskom reported major financial losses in July.PLEASE SAY MOREFreddy Mavunda
In a bad way: Eskom chairman Jabu Mabuza and CEO Phakamani Hadebe at the results presentation presentation at the power utility’s MegaWatt Park offices in Sunninghill earlier this year. Eskom reported major financial losses in July.PLEASE SAY MOREFreddy Mavunda

The drawn-out Eskom wage negotiations are set to continue this week after trade unions refused to budge on their demand for bonuses.

Two months after the talks started, parties are no closer to a wage agreement, with organised labour telling the Eskom management on Friday that there would be no deal without bonus payments.

The struggling power utility that reported major financial losses last week announced two weeks ago that it would not be paying bonuses due to its financial difficulties, just as unions seemed amenable to the rest of Eskom’s latest proposed wage increase package.

Its financial results released last week showed that sales fell in 2017, with losses incurred amounting to R2.3bn.

The utility has two wage increase options that workers are yet to respond to due to the differences over bonuses.

In Option A, the entity’s management proposed 7% wage increases for three years, with housing allowance hikes dependent on the inflation rate.

Option B is 7.5% in 2018 and 7% in 2019 and 2020 with no housing allowance.

Solidarity has already said the offer was good and would be recommended to members.

On Sunday, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) explained that Eskom’s employees had "performed exceptionally well" and that they therefore deserved to be paid bonuses.

Workers are demanding 12% of their annual income as a one-off bonus. NUM spokesman Livhuwani Mammburu said the issue remained a "deal breaker" and there would be no deal without it.

"As the NUM, we demand that Eskom pay the hardworking workers, who averted load shedding, their bonuses. As it is reflected in the performance score sheet that workers performed exceptionally well," Mammburu said.

The union said the company’s performance scorecard indicated that workers had met their targets and it was in line with their contractual agreements with Eskom that they should be paid bonuses as a result.

"A formal performance contract cannot be changed unilaterally. The NUM will not take this manipulation lightly. The NUM is going to fight tooth and nail until our members get the well-deserved bonuses," he said. Last week, Eskom chairman Jabu Mabuza said that where targets are set by an employer and then met by the employees, bonuses must be paid, "but the opposite must also hold", he said.

mahlakoanat@businesslive.co.za

THETO MAHLAKOANA: Self-serving union strikes harm workers

The Department of Labour’s Industrial Action report has shown once more that there are no winners when workers head for the picket line
Opinion
5 days ago

No bonuses: Eskom and unions on a collision course again

The power utility insists it will not pay the bonuses as part of a wage agreement still under discussion
Companies
6 days ago

WATCH: The grim picture Eskom’s results revealed

Eskom chief financial officer Calib Cassim talks to Business Day TV about the utility’s annual results
Companies
6 days ago

CAROL PATON: Tell the people how bad things really are, Mr President

Relief is not around the corner. There is no guarantee that growth ‘will happen’ and the outlook is highly uncertain
Opinion
6 days ago

WATCH: Will a wage hike derail Eskom’s recovery?

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe talks to Business Day TV about the cost implications for the company of wage increases
Companies
12 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
How Naspers ‘camouflaged’ opposition to its pay ...
Companies
2.
Countdown for Eskom and Transnet to explain ...
Companies
3.
Edcon chooses to stick with old store format in ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Moody’s rating is good news for Eskom bond issue
Companies / Energy
5.
Lonmin sees cash as key to Sibanye deal
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

THETO MAHLAKOANA: Self-serving union strikes harm workers
Opinion / Columnists

No bonuses: Eskom and unions on a collision course again
Companies / Energy

CAROL PATON: Tell the people how bad things really are, Mr President
Opinion / Columnists

Eskom in danger of being sunk by debt
Companies / Energy

WATCH: Will a wage hike derail Eskom’s recovery?
Companies / Energy

LUMKILE MONDI: Tale of two countries on divergent paths
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.