Companies

Countdown for Eskom and Transnet to explain irregularities

Two state-owned entities were given two weeks to answer to allegations of irregular awarding of tenders to Gupta-linked companies

30 July 2018 - 05:07 Asha Speckman
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Power utility Eskom and rail, port and pipeline company Transnet have two weeks to respond to a forensic inquiry into irregularities in a coal tender awarded by Eskom to a Gupta-owned mine and alleged corruption in the procurement of locomotives by Transnet.

The Treasury said on Sunday the forensic investigation it had commissioned had been concluded and passed on to the two utilities for comment.

The draft report was on the alleged irregularities in the awarding by Eskom of a coal supply contract to Tegeta Exploration and Resources and Transnet’s procurement of locomotives from China South Rail.

At the time of the coal deal, Tegeta was owned by the Gupta family, who are close associates of former president Jacob Zuma and are accused of using this relationship to influence and win state contracts.

In August last year the Guptas sold the company (Tegeta) to Swiss-based Charles King SA for R2.97bn.

On Sunday the City Press quoted extensively from the Treasury draft report, which is not yet public.

Among other things, the newspaper said the draft report detailed the extent to which associates of the Gupta family looted Transnet and Eskom by means of contracts and that it contained information implicating former senior Eskom and Transnet officials.

There were also new details about a multinational advisory firm paying for at least one official’s travels to Dubai and Europe after the contract with Transnet was extended.

The Treasury’s investigation into Eskom’s coal agreements with Tegeta began in 2015. The investigation focused on the sale of Optimum Coal Mine by multinational resources firm Glencore to Tegeta in the same year.

Tegeta then clinched a multi-year contract worth billions of rand to supply Eskom with coal, without proper processes being followed in accordance with quality specifications.

In Transnet’s case, the state-owned enterprise had bought 1,064 locomotives in a R50bn deal. The train units were procured from China South Rail. The Chinese firm allegedly paid kickbacks to a Gupta-linked firm to secure the contract.

A spokesman for the Chinese embassy in SA refused to comment on Sunday.

The Treasury’s statement comes as China’s president Xi Jinping concluded a state visit to SA last week, during which he announced $14.7bn in investments in the country. Xi also attended the 10th Brics summit.

The allegations against Eskom and Transnet are also expected to come up at the judicial inquiry into "state capture" due to start next month.

"The report has been given to the relevant parties for comment," the Treasury said.

"These parties have been given two weeks to respond," the Treasury added, saying that the final report would be released publicly once it had reviewed all the comments.

With Reuters.

Eskom and Transnet to get China funding

The power utility secures a R33.2bn loan, with commercial loans guaranteed by the government
Companies
5 days ago

Lifestyle probe of key parastatal officials to dig up past ten years

Special Investigating Unit is to probe allegations of malfeasance, fraud and corruption in parastatals including Eskom and Transnet
Companies
11 days ago

Joint team to examine troubled SOEs’ needs

The teams of banking and government officials will look at immediate liquidity issues and long-term funding arrangements
National
1 month ago

Pravin Gordhan turns to bank chiefs to rescue SOEs

The delegation meets financial sector CEOs as the state seeks funding and solutions on restructuring
Economy
1 month ago

Eskom to splurge on trucking coal to power stations

The cash-strapped power utility could pay more than R100m a month to truck coal stockpiles, says energy expert
Companies
13 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
How Naspers ‘camouflaged’ opposition to its pay ...
Companies
2.
Countdown for Eskom and Transnet to explain ...
Companies
3.
Edcon chooses to stick with old store format in ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Moody’s rating is good news for Eskom bond issue
Companies / Energy
5.
Lonmin sees cash as key to Sibanye deal
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.