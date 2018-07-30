National / Labour

Protests are threatening power supply, says Eskom

30 July 2018 - 14:14 Paul Burkhardt
Eskom's Medupi power plant. Picture: SOWETAN
Protests at power stations amid deadlocked wage talks were stopping coal from getting to plants and threatening electricity supply, Eskom said.

The standoff with workers comes as the loss-making utility struggles to address issues from insipid demand to unsustainable debt. Industrial action that began at Eskom’s stations on Monday could result in a repeat of the outages that followed wage protests in June.

"Coal trucking at Majuba and Duvha power stations have stopped due to acts of intimidation," Khulu Phasiwe, a spokesman for Eskom, said on Twitter. "This poses a threat to security of power supply."

Eskom offered to raise wages by as much as 7.5% annually — backtracking on its initial position that it could not afford a pay increase — after the power grid was constrained when protesters blockaded roads and attacked staff following the breakdown of wage negotiations last month.

Still, the utility has stood firm on its refusal to pay bonuses, after reporting an annual loss of R2.3bn last week. That stance amounts to an "act of war," according to the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), which represents the most workers of any group at Eskom.

NUM did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment, while a spokeswoman for the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) declined to comment. Legally, workers are not permitted to strike because the power producer is deemed to provide an essential service.

Eskom said last week that no bonus provision was raised as the utility missed its net profit target of R500m. The utility also said financial constraints required a reduction in employee benefit costs to keep the business sustainable.

Solidarity was not participating in the strike, but the action was preventing its members from entering the stations, said deputy general secretary Deon Reyneke.

Bloomberg

