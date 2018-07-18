WATCH: Will a wage hike derail Eskom’s recovery?

Power utility Eskom and the unions have been at the wage negotiation table since 10 May.

On Tuesday, Eskom presented unions with two options: • Option one: a 7.5% wage increase for the first year, 6.5% for the second year and 6.25% in the third year. •Option two: 7% for this year, 7% for the next year and 6.5% in the third year with housing still linked to inflation.

Solidarity has accepted the second option while the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) are yet to decide.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe spoke to Business Day TV to discuss the cost implications for the company of the wage increases.