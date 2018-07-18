Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: How Amplats plans to maintain demand for platinum

18 July 2018 - 09:10 Business Day TV
A worker walks past a board outside Anglo American offices in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Anglo American Platinum is investing $100m in two offshore venture capital funds to find new technologies to unlock new uses of platinum group metals (PGMs).

As a partner, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) is matching the $100m investment and says that in investing in this fund can ensure that the country’s platinum sector has a sustainable future.

Amplats CEO Chris Griffith spoke to Business Day TV about the significance of starting this fund now.

Amplats CEO Chris Griffith spoke to Business Day TV about the search for technologies to unlock new uses of platinum group metals

