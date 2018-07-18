News Leader
WATCH: How Amplats plans to maintain demand for platinum
18 July 2018 - 09:10
Anglo American Platinum is investing $100m in two offshore venture capital funds to find new technologies to unlock new uses of platinum group metals (PGMs).
As a partner, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) is matching the $100m investment and says that in investing in this fund can ensure that the country’s platinum sector has a sustainable future.
Amplats CEO Chris Griffith spoke to Business Day TV about the significance of starting this fund now.
