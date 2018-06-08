Companies / Energy

WATCH: Why Eskom wants to keep wages static

08 June 2018 - 09:20 Buiness Day TV
Picture: REUTERS
Power utility Eskom has ended a second round of wage talks and has stuck to its stance of no wage increases as the cash-strapped state-owned enterprise (SOE) struggles to strengthen its balance sheet.

But a power struggle is about to ensue as unions threaten to strike.

Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe spoke to Business Day TV about the utility’s position and the reasons for it.

