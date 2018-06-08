WATCH: Why Eskom wants to keep wages static

Power utility Eskom has ended a second round of wage talks and has stuck to its stance of no wage increases as the cash-strapped state-owned enterprise (SOE) struggles to strengthen its balance sheet.
But a power struggle is about to ensue as unions threaten to strike.
Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe spoke to Business Day TV about the utility’s position and the reasons for it.
