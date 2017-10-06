Sikonathi Mantshantsha Deputy editor: Financial Mail
Companies / Energy

Eskom begins process to get back the money

Eskom irregularly paid R1.6bn to consulting firm McKinsey and to the Gupta family linked Trillian in 2016

06 October 2017 - 05:49 Sikonathi Mantshantsha
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

After months of public outrage, Eskom has taken steps to recover billions of its monies irregularly paid out to consulting firm McKinsey and its politically connected ally Trillian.

The power utility said on Thursday it had written to the management consultancies to "request their co-operation in repaying the funds".

The funds appeared to have been unlawfully paid to the politically connected companies, said Eskom.

Eskom paid R1.6bn to McKinsey and to the Gupta family linked Trillian in 2016 for what it said was their help to save money under the top engineers programme, a plan to develop internal engineering consulting capacity. The utility did not follow its own procurement regulations in choosing the consultancies, including obtaining an exemption from Treasury for tendering procedures.

Controversially, Eskom agreed to pay McKinsey a percentage of the monies saved, instead of the prescribed hourly rate as per Treasury regulations. The McKinsey bill came to R945m for six months of work in 2016.

Eskom also paid R564m to Trillian, at the time majority owned by Gupta associate Salim Essa, despite there being no contract for the local firm to provide any services to Eskom.

The demand to pay back the money also came months after Eskom first lied to Parliament and the public that it had paid Trillian "not a cent". It was in June forced to backtrack and acknowledge it had paid hundreds of millions while it was not aware what services Eskom had received in return.

Sources told Business Day that letters of demand for the return of the cash were served on McKinsey and Trillian on Wednesday.

This week Eskom suspended at least five senior managers who played a role in the saga.

mantshantshas@fm.co.za

Ten days or we’ll see you in court: Zwelinzima Vavi’s ultimatum to NPA and Hawks

The Saftu leader has laid charges against Trillian directors‚ the Gupta brothers and Duduzane Zuma, and plans to insist they are investigated
National
15 hours ago

EDITORIAL: McKinsey’s McKinky fees

Mckinsey earned every eight days what KMPG earned in 14 years
Opinion
1 day ago

Eskom must complete internal probe before special meeting, says Lynne Brown

The utility will get a permanent board in late November and its first task will be to appoint a CE and restore credibility at the scandal-plagued ...
Companies
1 day ago

Trillian whistle blower loses job at Sage, snapped up by Sygnia

‘Any honourable company would have said, Bianca, we have your back,’ says Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka
Companies
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
FirstRand executives take home R127.7m
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Trillian whistle blower loses job at Sage, ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
SAA said to have hired turnaround expert with a ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
IN-DEPTH: Guptas got quick go-ahead for use of ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Vodacom investigated for ‘abuse of dominance’
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

US firm Oliver Wyman lays bare the details of Eskom’s ‘unusual’ deal with ...
Companies

EDITORIAL: McKinsey’s McKinky fees
Opinion / Editorials

How McKinsey and Trillian milked billions from SA Inc
Features / Cover Story

Letters show McKinsey warned Eskom of transparency risk at Trillian
Companies / Energy

EXCLUSIVE: Eskom skirts around ‘the rot’ in McKinsey, Trillian scandal
Companies / Energy

Explosive allegations: Trillian, McKinsey and Eskom linked in ‘scam’
Companies

State graft scandals killing off investor confidence, says new report
Economy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.