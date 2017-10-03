Letters show McKinsey warned Eskom of transparency risk at Trillian

Zuma scandals

The controversies around Zuma have spread to global companies including accountants KPMG and McKinsey, which have been accused by opposition parties and civil-society groups of facilitating, being party to or turning a blind eye to wrongdoing. KPMG’s top eight partners in SA have quit and the company has apologised for its conduct and ordered an independent investigation.

"Trillian staff completed all the work allocated to them by McKinsey and billed for the work authorised and approved by Eskom," Trillian said in an e-mailed response to questions. "Trillian is unaware of any concerns which were raised by McKinsey with Eskom. Trillian is not aware of any basis for McKinsey raising concerns with Eskom after the commencement of the joint work for Eskom, or at all."

While the US company has denied being involved in any corruption, it has started an internal probe into its dealings with Trillian.

"This undoubtedly reflects badly on Eskom," said Corruption Watch executive director David Lewis. Even so, it did not "allay our profound suspicions about McKinsey", he said.

Corruption Watch is planning to ask the US Department of Justice to probe McKinsey, while Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has told Eskom to investigate taking legal steps against the consultant and Trillian. The DA has filed charges of fraud, racketeering and collusion against the US firm and said it also planned to contact the US Department of Justice about the work for Eskom.

Payments received

In order to keep its consulting contract with Eskom, McKinsey was required to have a so-called supplier development partner and agreed to work with Trillian. The two companies could have earned more than R7bn from the state utility over the duration of the contract. By the time McKinsey stopped working with Trillian in about June 2016, the US firm had earned a fixed fee of R70m while its partner was paid about R30m, according to a person familiar with the payments.

McKinsey also earned about R900m for meeting performance targets, the person said, asking not to be identified as the payments had not been made public. Eskom has said it paid Trillian R495m, with some of that coming after McKinsey’s letter.