Explosive allegations: Trillian, McKinsey and Eskom linked in ‘scam’

Former Trillian CEO Bianca Goodson has made explosive allegations about events surrounding the partnership between management consulting firm McKinsey, Trillian and state-owned power utility Eskom, and other entities.

Goodson went public about her time at Trillian late on Wednesday. She prepared the statement for a parliamentary inquiry into state capture, which she now believes is unlikely to happen in the near future.

Goodson was CEO at Trillian for three months in 2016 but left, she says, when she felt she was becoming exposed to politically linked deal making that would destroy her career.

Her statement details her time at Trillian — until recently majority-owned by Gupta ally Salim Essa. Her revelations turn up the heat on McKinsey, which is in the spotlight for allegedly partnering with Trillian to win contracts with South African state-owned entities. Trillian received substantial payments for doing nothing.