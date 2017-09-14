Gupta report: Lynne Brown fails to act against Eskom chiefs

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown was handed damning evidence against senior Eskom employees in a scathing report on Gupta-linked Trillian and McKinsey, but has for two weeks failed to act on it.

Documents seen by Business Day show Brown was given the prima facie evidence that Eskom used to suspend top officials for authorising the irregular payments of R1.6bn for six months work in 2016.

They include Eskom’s former acting CEO Matshela Koko, chief financial officer Anoj Singh, acting head of group capital Prish Govender, former procurement head Edwin Mabelane and senior procurement manager Charles Kalima.

Under Brown’s leadership and with her alleged political influence, the utility has also failed to take action against any of the executives accused of causing Eskom to incur R3bn in wasteful and irregular expenditure. The qualified audit opinion this caused could trigger the recall of billions of rand that Eskom owes investors.

