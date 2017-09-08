THULI MADONSELA: Civil action required to recover Eskom’s Trillian payment

In the Trillian payment case, evidence in the public domain points to an early opportunity having existed for Eskom to avoid losing the R300m and, as in the Nkandla matter, failing to heed warnings about the impropriety. In the Nkandla matter, civil and criminal action has been taken against those considered responsible for waste or theft of public funds. This includes getting recipients of ill-gotten funds to pay back the money.

Shouldn’t those who benefited illicitly from the Eskom money also be made to pay back the money?

The criminal prosecution of state functionaries responsible for waste or theft of public funds is prescribed by the Public Finance Management Act. We must be cautious, though, not to persecute the hapless messengers while those who issued improper or corrupt commands are rewarded with the opportunity to keep their loot and continue the rot.

The criminal justice process on the Eskom and other matters referred to as state-capture activities in the State of Capture report of the public protector, is taking an inordinate amount of time.

Curiously though, action against the Trillian and other whistle-blowers is proceeding at the speed of lightning. In the meantime, the recoverability of the monies is diminishing by the day as funds get moved or used while evidence trails become colder. What are we to do to mitigate loss?

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) was created for civil recovery of illicitly gotten monies and, as such, should act. But what if the AFU doesn’t act? Is it not time for the public to institute civil proceedings to recover these monies? The question applies to all other illicitly siphoned public monies where the relevant accountability machinery within the state seems to have chronic inertia.

Would there be a legal basis for the people approaching the courts to get Trillian and others to pay back the money? It is complicated, but I believe based on the Khumalo precedent that section 195 provides an opportunity for trying.

With recovery of the R300m and other stolen public funds, currently estimated at several billion rand, we could pay for much needed hospital infrastructure. We would also make unprecedented strides towards social justice, particularly regarding extreme poverty and inequality, and thereby contribute to sustainable peace and stability.

• Madonsela, former public protector, is the chief patron of the Thuma Foundation and a Harvard Advanced Leadership Fellow.