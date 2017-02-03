Utility to request proposals for Kusile coal supply

Eskom will shortly issue a request for proposals (RFP) to supply coal on a long-term contract to the Kusile power station, which is under construction, Ayanda Nteta, acting GM for fuel sourcing at Eskom, said on Thursday.

Anglo American’s New Largo coal project next to Kusile near Witbank would have the substantial capacity needed to supply the 4,800MW power station. Anglo and Eskom have signed a memorandum of understanding relating to supply, but no work has begun on a mine because it does not meet Eskom’s black ownership requirements, raising doubt about the power station’s viability.

New Largo is understood to be one of the assets Anglo is planning to sell. Nteta, who was addressing the IHS Markit South African Coal Export Conference 2017, said that in its RFP Eskom would indicate the total volume and the duration of its requirements, but that respondents could state how much coal they could supply and over what period. "It will depend on what the market has to offer. If you have coal for two years or for 30 years you can tender that," she said.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said, on the sidelines of the event, that Eskom intended to procure coal for Kusile from several different suppliers to ensure security of supply if, for example, one mine experienced production disruptions. Kusile’s first unit is now being synchronised to the grid, for which it has enough coal in the short term, but longer term contracts should be in place by the end of Eskom’s 2018 financial year, Phasiwe said.

Nteta told the conference that Eskom had revised its coal procurement strategy over the past year, focusing on planning, contract negotiation, supply management, logistics and stockpile management. Its objectives were to achieve a delivered cost in line with the national energy regulator’s price determination and a balance between short-and long-term contracts, for security of supply.