Eskom’s tough stance on connecting providers spells trouble in sector

The renewable energy manufacturing sector is in danger of collapsing, with several component manufacturers on the brink of closing shop

30 January 2017 - 06:00 AM Asha Speckman
Misaligned government programmes and a lack of policy coherence have become a serious constraint, particularly for the emerging renewable energy manufacturing sector, says Department of Trade and Industry deputy director-general Garth Strachan.

The renewable energy manufacturing sector is in danger of collapsing, with several component manufacturers on the brink of closing shop, because Eskom’s tough stance on connecting more providers to the national grid is creating uncertainty.

Strachan, the deputy director-general of industrial development, stunned a packed University of the Witwatersrand Business School auditorium last week when he said: "The lack of policy coherence and programme alignment in government actually is a very big constraint and we’re not ashamed to say so."

He said renewable energy component manufacturers had support from a department programme but they were about to close their doors because "demand is lumpy. It’s now very risky and uncertain."

Mike Mulcahy, CEO of GreenCape, a green economy consultancy based in Cape Town, said following the closure of SMA in 2016 at least three other component manufacturers were mulling closure.

SMA, one of the world’s largest and leading solar inverter manufacturers, shut its manufacturing facility in Diep River — "citing the uncertainty created by delays and Eskom communication as the reason", he said.

Mulcahy said more than R1bn has been invested in manufacturing over the past few years.

Jinko Solar, Sunpower, which retrenched staff late last year, and GRI, which has invested about R400m in manufacturing steel wind turbine towers in Atlantis, are the three largest companies. Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said it had
signed power purchase agreements with 60 renewable energy projects which produce nearly 3,000MW.

"Eskom [spent] R9bn last year purchasing electricity from approved project[s]. With the power system now stable and producing excess capacity, Eskom will procure both renewable and nuclear energy at a pace and scale it can afford," he said.

Phasiwe said Eskom was implementing the energy mix envisaged by the Department of Energy comprising: renewable energy, coal, nuclear, gas, hydro, biomass and other sources.

