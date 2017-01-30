Eskom’s tough stance on connecting providers spells trouble in sector

Misaligned government programmes and a lack of policy coherence have become a serious constraint, particularly for the emerging renewable energy manufacturing sector, says Department of Trade and Industry deputy director-general Garth Strachan.

The renewable energy manufacturing sector is in danger of collapsing, with several component manufacturers on the brink of closing shop, because Eskom’s tough stance on connecting more providers to the national grid is creating uncertainty.

Strachan, the deputy director-general of industrial development, stunned a packed University of the Witwatersrand Business School auditorium last week when he said: "The lack of policy coherence and programme alignment in government actually is a very big constraint and we’re not ashamed to say so."

He said renewable energy component manufacturers had support from a department programme but they were about to close their doors because "demand is lumpy. It’s now very risky and uncertain."