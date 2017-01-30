Who will bear cost of Eskom’s supplier empowerment drive?

"I don’t know what all the fuss is about. The big miners have these contracts that Eskom would be silly to open to renegotiation," says the figure, who asks not to be named. "This is all a bit of a storm in a teacup. New mines will have to deal with this, but not the big guys."

Eskom could ask its major suppliers to the table to reopen negotiations on these contracts, but it would be a risky strategy because the companies could, in turn, demand changes to the pricing arrangements with Eskom, which deliver coal at well below international levels.

Companies starting new mines and wanting offtake agreements with Eskom will be most affected by the 51% black ownership demand.

Admittedly, the coal supplied to Eskom is below export quality, but industry figures point out that selling coal to Eskom in terms of these long-term contracts is, at best, a marginal business.

While Eskom may want more coal from smaller, black-owned coal mining companies to transform the coal-mining sector, it is paying more for coal from small mines than the large Eskom-tied mines that were purpose built to supply nearby power plants.

Smaller mines have to truck their coal to Eskom and sometimes the quality is not up to specification, says Xavier Prevost, a senior coal analyst at XMP Consulting.

A 3,600MW electricity plant needs a 30-tonne coal delivery every minute of every day, making supplies from small miners a tricky quality-control and logistics problem.

He disagrees that the large Eskom-tied mines owned by Anglo American, Exxaro, South32 and Glencore are protected from ownership changes by their long-term contracts, pointing out that all but one of the mines have short lives left and need fresh capital injections and new contracts with Eskom.