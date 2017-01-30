Who will bear cost of Eskom’s supplier empowerment drive?
Pursuit of 51% black ownership is least likely to affect dominant players, writes Allan Seccombe
There will be a cost to Eskom’s drive for 51% black ownership of the mines providing coal to its power plants, but the big miners controlling the majority of sales to the utility are largely protected by long-term contracts, shielding them from these demands.
This push stems from a drive by the Department of Public Enterprises to have half of Eskom’s coal bought from black-owned coal mining companies to transform the ownership of the coal sector, which is dominated by four companies — three of which are foreign-owned.
Exxaro Resources, one of the big four, was majority blackowned, but when its empowerment levels fell to 30% after a decade-old ownership deal expired, Eskom leadership was incandescent with rage. Miningmx quoted interim Eskom CE Matshela Koko as saying Exxaro’s ownership decision was a "slap in the face".
A senior figure in the coal industry says Eskom can throw a tantrum about the black ownership levels of its major suppliers, but long-term contracts spanning decades have no clauses pertaining to empowerment ownership of mines.
"I don’t know what all the fuss is about. The big miners have these contracts that Eskom would be silly to open to renegotiation," says the figure, who asks not to be named. "This is all a bit of a storm in a teacup. New mines will have to deal with this, but not the big guys."
Eskom could ask its major suppliers to the table to reopen negotiations on these contracts, but it would be a risky strategy because the companies could, in turn, demand changes to the pricing arrangements with Eskom, which deliver coal at well below international levels.
Companies starting new mines and wanting offtake agreements with Eskom will be most affected by the 51% black ownership demand.
Admittedly, the coal supplied to Eskom is below export quality, but industry figures point out that selling coal to Eskom in terms of these long-term contracts is, at best, a marginal business.
While Eskom may want more coal from smaller, black-owned coal mining companies to transform the coal-mining sector, it is paying more for coal from small mines than the large Eskom-tied mines that were purpose built to supply nearby power plants.
Smaller mines have to truck their coal to Eskom and sometimes the quality is not up to specification, says Xavier Prevost, a senior coal analyst at XMP Consulting.
A 3,600MW electricity plant needs a 30-tonne coal delivery every minute of every day, making supplies from small miners a tricky quality-control and logistics problem.
He disagrees that the large Eskom-tied mines owned by Anglo American, Exxaro, South32 and Glencore are protected from ownership changes by their long-term contracts, pointing out that all but one of the mines have short lives left and need fresh capital injections and new contracts with Eskom.
"They will need investments to increase or maintain their production levels. If the investments are not available, they will decrease production or close down by approximately 2020," Prevost says.
The new Medupi and Kusile power plants will be in production, he says, and Eskom’s coal requirements will rise to 150-million tonnes a year.
"If the coal-mining industry is allowed to decline, the impact on the country could be enormous," Prevost says.
"The price of electricity would increase and then the heavy users in industry would either be unable to survive or would have to relocate to a country with cheaper energy, while other industrial users would be forced to find alternative, more expensive energy sources at significant capital cost. Ultimately, that would be disastrous for the economy and employment levels."
The 51% ownership policy has added to the regulatory uncertainty that has become such a feature of South African mining in recent years, as the Department of Mineral Resources struggles to finalise key legislation and policies. Amendments to the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act have been in the pipeline since 2012.
"The industry is regulated by the Department of Mineral Resources and mining licences are issued to mining companies on a set of criteria including the Mining Charter, which has a target of 26% equity ownership," says Chamber of Mines CE Roger Baxter.
Anglo has decided to sell its Eskom-linked coal mines, marking the exit of the largest of the big four companies that provide between 70% and 80% of Eskom’s annual coal consumption
"The 51% procurement rule by Eskom is not based on any law. And it creates confusion. It is exactly this type of policy uncertainty that is undermining investment in the sector."
This is an opportune time for Eskom to place demands on the coal-mining industry.
Electricity demand in SA has decreased because of a slowing economy and higher prices, reducing the utility’s coal requirements and putting it in a much stronger negotiating position compared with a few years ago, when it was a "lot more desperate for coal", says Nedbank mining and metals banker Paul Miller, the former CE of Keaton Energy.
Eskom’s ownership demand, raised by former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba in 2013, scuppered the New Largo coal mine that Anglo American planned to build and manage to supply the 4,800MW Kusile power station.
The 27% black empowerment levels at the mine were not sufficient for Eskom to conclude a supply contract with Anglo.
Anglo has decided to sell its Eskom-linked coal mines, marking the exit of the largest of the big four companies that provide between 70% and 80% of Eskom’s annual coal consumption that ranges between 106-million and 120-million tonnes a year.
Anglo is in the throes of a huge restructuring of its 100-year-old business, focusing on commodities such as platinum, diamonds and copper that are closer to consumers. It is moving away from bulk commodities such as coal, iron ore and manganese.
Koko has been very clear that any sale of Anglo’s coal interests that supply the parastatal will have to be negotiated with Eskom, which has historically put money into developing dedicated Eskom mines. The tenor of his recent comments at the utility’s quarterly update leaves no doubt that Eskom wants to play a key role in deciding who buys those assets.
Bloomberg has reported that Anglo short-listed Mike Teke, Phuthuma Nhleko and Sandile Zungu as potential buyers.
Another question about Anglo’s sale of its South African mines is what will happen to the proceeds. Under exchange control agreements put in place when Anglo moved its primary listing from Johannesburg to London in 1999, it was stipulated that South African assets could not be sold and the proceeds taken into the London-based company and distributed to
its shareholders.
The proceeds will most likely be ring-fenced in Anglo American SA. The remaining big project Anglo has in SA is the R20bn Venetia diamond mine owned by subsidiary De Beers.
