Brazil overtakes Belgium as top export market for Chinese EVs

Beijing — Brazil has overtaken Belgium as the largest export market for Chinese new energy vehicles, industry data shows, as Chinese carmakers increase sales to non-European markets amid the EU’s anti-subsidy probe into Chinese electric vehicles (EVs).
Exports of pure electric and plug-in hybrid cars to Brazil soared 13-fold year on year to 40,163 units in April, making it the biggest export market for a second straight month, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association.
The steep increase in exports to Brazil, which was the 10th largest export market in January, comes ahead of a further increase in tariffs on EVs and hybrid vehicle imports from July as the South American country seeks to encourage local auto production.
Several Chinese carmakers have already started increasing investments for local production in Brazil. BYD has started building a manufacturing complex there to begin local production by year-end or in early 2025 and Great Wall Motor has said that its Brazil plant would begin operations this month.
Brazil also became China's second-largest export destination for all cars in April, trailing Russia which retained its top spot.
Russia, which is subject to Western sanctions, is expected to remain China's largest car export market, said China Passenger Car Associationsecretary-general Cui Dongshu.
Spain, France, the Netherlands and Norway were among the countries that saw biggest falls in imports of China-made electric passenger vehicles in January-April, according to China Passenger Car Association data.
The EU anti-subsidy probe had disrupted Chinese vehicle exports to the bloc, but the country’s carmakers had been exploring South America, Australia and ASEAN markets for exports, Cui said.
In the first four months of this year, Chinese vehicle exports to Russia increased 23% to 268,779 vehicles. Exports to Mexico and Brazil jumped 27% and 536% to 148,705 and 106,448 respectively during the same period.
Brazil overtakes Belgium as top export market for Chinese EVs
Carmakers in China increase sales to markets outside Europe
Reuters
