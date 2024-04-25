The annual Deloitte Africa Restructuring Survey shows the continent’s business leaders are showing resilience this year. Pessimism fell from 81% in 2023 to 75% currently. The survey also highlights that business restructuring in Africa is likely to take an informal route while stressing that companies need stronger governance and financial controls. Business Day TV unpacked more of the detail with Jo Mitchell-Marais, turnaround & restructuring leader at Deloitte Africa.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Unpacking the annual Deloitte Africa Restructuring Survey
Business Day TV speaks to Jo Mitchell-Marais, turnaround & restructuring leader at Deloitte Africa
The annual Deloitte Africa Restructuring Survey shows the continent’s business leaders are showing resilience this year. Pessimism fell from 81% in 2023 to 75% currently. The survey also highlights that business restructuring in Africa is likely to take an informal route while stressing that companies need stronger governance and financial controls. Business Day TV unpacked more of the detail with Jo Mitchell-Marais, turnaround & restructuring leader at Deloitte Africa.
Constitutional Court sets M&A precedent in landmark Coke bottler case
PODCAST | Digital protections for SA’s small business
FREE TO READ | Energy magazine tackles industry potential vs government intransigence
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
ESTHER BUTHELEZI: This is a crucial time for business to support civil society
Constitutional Court sets M&A precedent in landmark Coke bottler case
VICTORIA STEPHEN: Opportunities must be created in informal sector for SMEs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.