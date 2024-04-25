Companies

WATCH: Unpacking the annual Deloitte Africa Restructuring Survey

Business Day TV speaks to Jo Mitchell-Marais, turnaround & restructuring leader at Deloitte Africa

25 April 2024 - 18:17
Picture: 123RF/EVERYTHING POSSIBLE
Picture: 123RF/EVERYTHING POSSIBLE

The annual Deloitte Africa Restructuring Survey shows the continent’s business leaders are showing resilience this year. Pessimism fell from 81% in 2023 to 75% currently. The survey also highlights that business restructuring in Africa is likely to take an informal route while stressing that companies need stronger governance and financial controls. Business Day TV unpacked more of the detail with Jo Mitchell-Marais, turnaround & restructuring leader at Deloitte Africa. 

Constitutional Court sets M&A precedent in landmark Coke bottler case

Apex court finds retrenchments by Coca-Cola Beverages Africa were the result of business requirements
National
1 week ago

PODCAST | Digital protections for SA’s small business

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Reabetswe Motsamai, marketing and communications manager at MakwaIT Technologies
Business
1 week ago

FREE TO READ | Energy magazine tackles industry potential vs government intransigence

Energy department puts brakes on moves to renewable and new-build  solutions even as technology moves ahead
Business
2 weeks ago
