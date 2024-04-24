The Dali cargo vessel that crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland, the US, March 26 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Julia Nikhinson
Copehagen — Denmark’s Maersk may resume some shipping services at the US Port of Baltimore when a temporary channel is opened to give access for commercially essential vessels, which remain blocked by a collapsed bridge, the company said on Wednesday.
“This channel, with a controlling depth of 20 feet (about 6m), could potentially allow Maersk and other carriers to operate limited barge services into and out of the Port of Baltimore,” Maersk said in a statement.
The group said last Wednesday that the port’s alternate shipping channels were not deep enough to accommodate the oceangoing container vessels that Maersk and other carriers used.
A container ship chartered by the Danish group collided with the Baltimore’s harbour bridge in March, causing the structure to collapse. Six people died in the incident.
The Singapore-flagged Dali vessel is owned by Grace Ocean and managed by Synergy Marine Group. There were no Maersk crew members on board.
Baltimore shipping is set to resume its full capacity by the end of May.
Maersk could offer ship service when temporary Baltimore channel opens
The port’s alternate shipping channels are not deep enough to accommodate the oceangoing container ships that Maersk and other carriers use
Copehagen — Denmark’s Maersk may resume some shipping services at the US Port of Baltimore when a temporary channel is opened to give access for commercially essential vessels, which remain blocked by a collapsed bridge, the company said on Wednesday.
“This channel, with a controlling depth of 20 feet (about 6m), could potentially allow Maersk and other carriers to operate limited barge services into and out of the Port of Baltimore,” Maersk said in a statement.
The group said last Wednesday that the port’s alternate shipping channels were not deep enough to accommodate the oceangoing container vessels that Maersk and other carriers used.
A container ship chartered by the Danish group collided with the Baltimore’s harbour bridge in March, causing the structure to collapse. Six people died in the incident.
The Singapore-flagged Dali vessel is owned by Grace Ocean and managed by Synergy Marine Group. There were no Maersk crew members on board.
Baltimore shipping is set to resume its full capacity by the end of May.
Reuters
The outlook for Baltimore harbour after bridge collapse
FBI opens criminal probe into Baltimore bridge collapse
Privatisation at Transnet ports hits first snag on road to creating efficiency
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.