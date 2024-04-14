Privatisation at Transnet ports hits first snag on road to creating efficiency
Court challenge over Durban Pier 2 upgrade bid winner
14 April 2024 - 06:00
The government’s plans to privatise SA’s busiest and biggest container terminal hit its first hurdle after a losing bidder challenged the appointment of a private terminal operator to revamp and run the facility for the next 25 years.
APM Terminals, a subsidiary of global shipping giant AP Moller—Maersk, is opposing the appointment of the successful bidder, Philippines-based International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTSI), arguing that it would be a better partner to SA’s rail and ports company Transnet...
