Courier firm RAM and DHL clash over pharmaceutical distribution deal
SA courier firm gets leave to appeal in bid to recover R40m after termination of contract
23 April 2024 - 05:00
SA’s leading courier firm, RAM Hand-to-Hand Couriers, has taken on German multinational logistics group DHL over the termination of a contract to deliver pharmaceutical products around the country.
DHL has several contracts with healthcare companies to distribute products, with the largest of these being Netcare. The private hospital group requires products to be distributed to its hospitals across SA...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.