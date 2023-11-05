RAM Hand-To-Hand’s fight to transport firearms goes on appeal
05 November 2023 - 18:16
SA’s leading courier firm RAM Hand-to-Hand Couriers has been granted leave to appeal against a high court decision that found the SA Police Services (SAPS) was within its rights to demand that its employees attain competence certificates before they transport firearms and ammunition.
Judge Nelisa Bam said RAM can appeal to the full bench of the court, despite doubting its prospects of success...
