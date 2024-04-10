M&C Saatchi sells SA unit in R132m management buyout
The group says deal is a huge ‘vote of confidence’ in both the SA economy and the prospects of M&C Saatchi Group SA
10 April 2024 - 15:13
A management buyout has seen UK based M&C Saatchi Group selling all shares in its SA unit to the local leadership team for R132m.
M&C Saatchi Group SA is a marketing and communication firm comprising six creative companies and more than 350 people, with presence across Africa. ..
