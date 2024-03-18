WATCH: Stadio posts 23% rise in earnings as student numbers grow

Business Day TV spoke to Loyiso Mpeta from Unum Capital
Public enterprise minister was hell-bent on selling SAA to cronies
The foundation is opposing a bid by the home affairs minister to appeal against a ruling on exemption permits
The DA has called for a legislative framework to secure the stability of coalitions, saying the lack thereof has contributed to metro governance and service delivery failures.
Bitter fall out between Old Mutual subsidiary and former senior staffers deepens
Markets do not necessarily focus on the longer term and where growing guaranteed risks can crystallise
ANC cadre deployment records may spark labour-related disputes; Mozambique updates labour laws; and the creative industries face new bills that have caused controversy
Military operations, insecurity and restrictions to delivery of essential supplies blamed for the insufficient aid
Manager says this could be the pivotal moment where the team can believe they can do amazing things
New movie causes a stir with content that could magnify current conflicts
Stadio has reported a 23% increase in annual headline earnings per share. The private education group has cited an increase in student numbers and good cost controls. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Chris Vorster for more detail.
