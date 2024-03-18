Companies

WATCH: Stadio posts 23% rise in earnings as student numbers grow

Business Day TV talks to Stadio CEO Chris Vorster

18 March 2024 - 15:33
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Stadio has reported a 23% increase in annual headline earnings per share. The private education group has cited an increase in student numbers and good cost controls. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Chris Vorster for more detail.

