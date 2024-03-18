Helen Suzman Foundation heads to apex court over Zimbabwean permits
The foundation is opposing a bid by the home affairs minister to appeal against a ruling on exemption permits
18 March 2024 - 15:31
The Helen Suzman Foundation has gone to court to oppose a bid (https://groundup.org.za/article/motsoaledi-appeals-to-constitutional-court-in-his-bid-to-scrap-zimbabwe-permits/)by home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi to appeal against a ruling that he may not terminate the Zimbabwean exemption permit (ZEP) programme.
The foundation has filed papers in the Constitutional Court opposing an application by the minister for leave to appeal against a Pretoria high court ruling which found his decision to be unlawful and unconstitutional...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.