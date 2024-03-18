Stadio to build Durbanville campus after enrolments rocket
18 March 2024 - 08:19
UPDATED 18 March 2024 - 20:16
Private higher education provider Stadio is experiencing such high demand it has decided to proceed with building its Durbanville campus after numbers at its Bellville campus spiked 57% this year.
It plans to open the new location with 1,000 students in 2026 and possibly use it to support distance-education students who need to use computer labs or facilities after hours. ..
