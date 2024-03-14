the ghost train
THE FINANCE GHOST: Earnings from learnings in South Africa’s education sector
AdvTech, Curro and Stadio may all be in a similar category, but the underlying businesses are very different
14 March 2024 - 05:00
The education sector on the JSE is an interesting place. Aside from the Generation Education business in Trematon Capital you can’t access directly because of the other stuff in Trematon, you can pick and choose from AdvTech, Curro and Stadio. Despite all being in a similar broad sector, the underlying businesses are very different.
Curro and Stadio used to be part of the same group before Curro gave shareholders the choice of primary and secondary education vs tertiary education by unbundling Stadio and listing it separately. ..
