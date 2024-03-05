Aliko Dangote plans trading arm for Nigeria refinery

A view of the newly commissioned Dangote Petroleum refinery is pictured in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria on May 22 2023. Picture: REUTERS/TEMILADE ADELAJA/FILE
London — Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, is planning to set up an oil trading arm, likely based in London, to help run crude and products supply for his new refinery in Nigeria, six sources familiar with the matter said.
The move would reduce the role of the world’s biggest trading firms, which have been negotiating for months to provide the refinery with financing and crude oil in exchange for products exports. The giant 650,000 barrel-per-day refinery is set to redraw global oil and fuel flows and the trading community is closely watching the way it will operate.
Dangote, whose wealth is estimated by Forbes at $12.7bn, did not reply to several comment requests.
BP, Trafigura and Vitol, among others, have met Dangote in Lagos and London in recent weeks to offer loans for the about $3bn in working capital the refinery needs to buy large amounts of crude, trading sources said.
The traders asked the refinery to repay loans with fuel exports but so far they have signed no deals as Dangote worries they would reduce his control of the project — and potentially his profit, the sources said. Dangote has also met state-backed firms in his search for cash and crude.
“He is going to try and do it himself,” an industry source said. Sources said the new trading team will be led by former Essar trader Radha Mohan. He joined Dangote in 2021 as director of international supply and trading, according to his Linkedin profile. Two sources said the team was in the process of hiring two new traders.
The refinery took nearly a decade to complete and came in at a cost of $20bn, about $6bn over budget.
The plant has refined about 8-million barrels of oil between January and February and will take months to get to full capacity. So far, Vitol has prepaid for some product cargoes to help the refinery buy crude, while Trafigura has swapped some crude oil in exchange for future fuel cargoes, sources with knowledge said. Geneva-based Vitol and Trafigura declined to comment.
Aliko Dangote plans trading arm for Nigeria refinery
The 650,000 barrel-per-day refinery is set to redraw global oil and fuel flows
London — Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, is planning to set up an oil trading arm, likely based in London, to help run crude and products supply for his new refinery in Nigeria, six sources familiar with the matter said.
The move would reduce the role of the world’s biggest trading firms, which have been negotiating for months to provide the refinery with financing and crude oil in exchange for products exports. The giant 650,000 barrel-per-day refinery is set to redraw global oil and fuel flows and the trading community is closely watching the way it will operate.
Dangote, whose wealth is estimated by Forbes at $12.7bn, did not reply to several comment requests.
BP, Trafigura and Vitol, among others, have met Dangote in Lagos and London in recent weeks to offer loans for the about $3bn in working capital the refinery needs to buy large amounts of crude, trading sources said.
The traders asked the refinery to repay loans with fuel exports but so far they have signed no deals as Dangote worries they would reduce his control of the project — and potentially his profit, the sources said. Dangote has also met state-backed firms in his search for cash and crude.
“He is going to try and do it himself,” an industry source said. Sources said the new trading team will be led by former Essar trader Radha Mohan. He joined Dangote in 2021 as director of international supply and trading, according to his Linkedin profile. Two sources said the team was in the process of hiring two new traders.
The refinery took nearly a decade to complete and came in at a cost of $20bn, about $6bn over budget.
The plant has refined about 8-million barrels of oil between January and February and will take months to get to full capacity. So far, Vitol has prepaid for some product cargoes to help the refinery buy crude, while Trafigura has swapped some crude oil in exchange for future fuel cargoes, sources with knowledge said. Geneva-based Vitol and Trafigura declined to comment.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.