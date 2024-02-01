French entertainment giant Canal+ has made a R46bn offer to buy MultiChoice, with the aim of creating a global powerhouse. Business Day TV spoke to Richard Cheeseman, senior investment analyst at Protea Capital Management for his take on the proposal.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Canal+ makes buyout offer for MultiChoice
Business Day TV speaks to senior investment analyst at Protea Capital Management Richard Cheeseman
French entertainment giant Canal+ has made a R46bn offer to buy MultiChoice, with the aim of creating a global powerhouse. Business Day TV spoke to Richard Cheeseman, senior investment analyst at Protea Capital Management for his take on the proposal.
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.