WATCH: Canal+ makes buyout offer for MultiChoice

Business Day TV speaks to senior investment analyst at Protea Capital Management Richard Cheeseman

01 February 2024 - 20:52
Picture: LUBA LESOLLE/GALLO IMAGES
French entertainment giant Canal+ has made a R46bn offer to buy MultiChoice, with the aim of creating a global powerhouse. Business Day TV spoke to Richard Cheeseman, senior investment analyst at Protea Capital Management for his take on the proposal.

