Q&A: Ebony+Ivory looks to East Africa for growth
The company is planning to open offices on the continent
19 January 2024 - 05:00
Strategic brand reputation consultancy Ebony+Ivory Integrated Advertising Agency is looking to get a foothold in the fast growing East Africa market in pursuit of growth.
Business Day spoke to MD Nombini Mehlomakulu on growth plans and other strategic objectives going into 2024 and beyond...
