Lockheed posts rise in revenue for third quarter

Geopolitical tensions have fuelled sustained demand for its military equipment

17 October 2023 - 16:30
by Pratyush Thakur and Mike Stone
People converse in Lockheed Martin's booth during a symposium in Huntsville, Alabama, US. File photo: CHENEY ORR/REUTERS
Bengaluru/Washington — Lockheed Martin reported higher third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as geopolitical tensions fuelled sustained demand for its military equipment.

The ongoing war in Ukraine has prompted restocking arms and ammunition such as shoulder-fired missiles, artillery and other weaponry, providing US defence companies with lucrative Pentagon contracts.

Lockheed’s weapons, such as the guided multiple launch rocket system and Javelin anti-tank missiles, made in conjunction with defence company RTX, have proven critical to Ukraine’s war efforts.

However, Lockheed is still hindered by pandemic-related labour and supply chain disruptions in its aeronautics business which makes the advanced F-35 fighter jet.

“We are still paced by a few key items,” Lockheed COO Frank St John said in an interview, such as “processor assemblies, solid rocket motors, castings and forgings”, though they have seen progress in this last quarter.

As a result, sales at its aeronautics unit, the largest by size, saw a 5.2% decline in the third quarter.

The company in September cut its full-year F-35 jet delivery target on supplier delays but reaffirmed its 2023 financial goals on Tuesday.

Revenue at the Missiles and Fire Control unit, which makes the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (Himars), was $2.94bn, up 3.8% from a year earlier.

Bethesda, Maryland-based Lockheed posted a net income of $6.73 per share for the quarter ended September 24, compared with $6.71 per share a year earlier.

Quarterly net sales rose about 1.78% to $16.88bn.

Reuters

