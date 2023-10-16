UAW strike could hinder GM and Ford strategies

Striking United Auto Workers member Brandon Cappelletty holds his strike sign outside the Stellantis Jeep plant in Toledo, Ohio, US on September 19 2023. Picture: REBECCA COOK/REUTERS
Detroit — General Motors (GM) and Ford have laid out ambitious plans to spend billions developing new electric vehicles while returning capital to investors, all funded by robust profits from combustion trucks and SUVs.
The mounting costs of the United Auto Workers (UAW) strikes, and the eventual rich contract settlements, are putting those plans at risk, analysts said.
“Reduction in capital spending, delayed EV targets, greater sharing of costs, and other changes to the corporate ‘portfolio’ could be on the horizon,” Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas told clients in an October 12 note.
GM will report third-quarter results on October 24, with Ford following on October 26. GM has already telegraphed a $200m hit to third-quarter profits from strike-related costs.
The strikes have cost GM and Ford more than $500m, JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman estimated in a note. Ford is now losing $44m a day, while GM is losing $21m a day, Brinkman estimated.
Ford was hit hard on October 11 when UAW president Shawn Fain ordered a walkout from Ford’s Kentucky Truck assembly plant, its most profitable single operation globally. Kentucky Truck generates $25bn in revenue per year — or $48,000 per minute — as Fain put it in a video address Friday.
After a senior Ford executive said the carmaker had reached the limit of what it could spend on a new union contract, Fain replied: “Go get the big chequebook. The one Ford uses when it wants to spend millions on company executives or Wall Street giveaways.”
Ford spent $3.8bn on dividends through the first half of this year, according to its most recent financial report. The company told investors in May it planned to distribute 40% to 50% of free cash flow to investors each year via dividends and share buybacks.
Fain points to a 1,500% increase in the money spent on share buybacks by the Detroit Three over the past four years to argue the carmakers can afford substantial UAW pay increases.
In August 2022, GM’s board increased funding for share buybacks to $5bn from $3.3bn previously. The company reported spending $869m to buy back shares during the first six months of 2023, and paid out $250m in stock dividends during that time.
GM and Ford have both already scaled back planned investments in EV and battery plants.
In July, GM trimmed its planned spending this year on electric vehicles and battery plants to between $11bn and $12bn. Previously, the company had said it could spend up to $13bn this year on EV and battery plant development. The company also raised its cost-cutting target through next year by $1bn.
Ford earlier this month hit the brakes on a planned $3.5bn battery plant in Marshall, Michigan. Farley warned more cuts to Ford’s future product investments could come if there is a “bad deal” with the UAW.
The share prices of GM and Ford have fallen sharply since July as the standoff with the UAW intensified. Still, some investors are optimistic that dividends and share buybacks can continue.
“At least in the short term, I don’t think we have significant concern around the dividend being suspended or share buybacks being limited,” said Tim Piechowski, portfolio manager with ACR Alpine Capital Research, which owns GM shares.
Investments in electric vehicles should continue, he added, saying that his bigger concern was if the companies had to draw down cash if there is a full work stoppage.
GM has set up a new $6bn credit line as insurance against an expanded UAW strike.
