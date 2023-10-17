Life / Motoring

NEW MODELS

Patak’s Rodster is a retro city slicker from Slovakia

Diminutive two seater draws inspiration from the ‘gentlemen’s cars’ of the 1930s

17 October 2023 - 16:06
by Denis Droppa
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Patak Rodster brings classic 1930s car styling to the modern era. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Patak Rodster brings classic 1930s car styling to the modern era. Picture: SUPPLIED

Slovak firm Patak Motors has reinvented a classic with its new Rodster, a tiny city car with a charmingly retro design.

Available in electric and petrol versions, the Patak Rodster can be ordered with a roof or as an open top and takes inspiration from the “gentlemen’s cars” of the 1930s with its art deco front grille, boat tail and spoked 19-inch wheels — though it has modern front and rear LED lights.

The uncluttered leather and wood interior also takes its cue from yesteryear, though the car will be available with a multifunction touchscreen display that can be optioned with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a navigation and a speaker system. Airbags, ABS brakes, rollover bars and traction control are standard, while a rear parking sensor is optional.

The company says the primary goal was to combine the benefits of a motorcycle with the comfort of a car. At just 3.36m long and 1.4m wide the two-seater can squeeze into small parking spaces but has a reasonable 150l of luggage space in the front and rear trunks.

The Rodster is a vehicle for drivers who appreciate old-school design as much as technology, the firm adds.

The uncluttered leather and wood interior takes its cue from the cars of yesteryear. Picture: SUPPLIED
The uncluttered leather and wood interior takes its cue from the cars of yesteryear. Picture: SUPPLIED

“Today’s car producers aim to market increasingly autonomous cars where the sensation of speed is dulled. We aim to reverse this trend. We want getting from A to B to stimulate emotion and fun, even at lower speeds,” says CEO Andrej Hulala.

“Our vision was to design a car that was built around the needs of urban citizens, a car that would elevate all those everyday affairs like commuting, shopping, or dropping the children off at school into an adventure.”

The electric Rodster is powered by a 30kW electric motor and has a top speed of 130km/h. It has a range of 100km with the option of a larger battery that extends it to 250km.

At just 3.36m long and 1.4m wide, the Rodster is designed for city streets and effortless parking. Picture: SUPPLIED
At just 3.36m long and 1.4m wide, the Rodster is designed for city streets and effortless parking. Picture: SUPPLIED

The petrol version has a 15kW one-cylinder engine with a top speed of 125km/h and a claimed consumption of 5.6l /100km.

Weighing just 450kg without batteries, the Rodster is a rival to microcars such as the Renault Twizy and Citroën Ami, and can be driven from the age of 16 in some European countries. Production is scheduled to start next year though reservations are open.

Prices start at €16,900 (R336,000) for the petrol version and €22,900 (R455,000) for the EV.

droppad@arena.africa

All-white Porsche auction beckons

The offering represents more than a decade of collecting by one perfection-focused owner
Life
1 week ago

Price records set at Montecasino classic car auction

Four cars were sold for R2m or more in the two-day Johannesburg sale
Life
3 weeks ago

These were our five top sports cars of 2023

From electrics to hybrids, and even an occasional petrol-powered toy, Denis Droppa looks at this year’s top thrill rides
Life
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
New electric Citroën C3 launches at an affordable ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Patak’s Rodster is a retro city slicker from ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Wanted Online: Deviant by nature
Life
4.
Fuel prices set for big drop in November, AA says
National
5.
Chery adds luxurious Tiggo to its line-up
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Fuel prices set for big drop in November, AA says

National

Chery adds luxurious Tiggo to its line-up

Life / Motoring

Skip the queues: Here are the best places to renew your car licence

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.