Warner Bros Discovery lowers profit outlook as Hollywood strike drags on

Entertainment giant now expects adjusted earnings to fall about $300m-$500m

05 September 2023 - 20:08 Samrhitha Arunasalam
Screen Actors Guild members and supporters on a picket line outside Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California, US on July 17 2023. Picture: ERIC THAYER/BLOOMBERG
Warner Bros Discovery on Tuesday lowered its annual core profit forecast as it expects the hit from the Hollywood actors and writers strikes to drag until the end of the year.

It now expects adjusted earnings for the full year to be in the range of $10.5bn-$11bn.

Warner Bros Discovery had previously provided financial guidance for 2023 assuming the strikes would be resolved by early September and now expects adjusted earnings to be reduced by about $300m-$500m.

Shares of the company fell nearly 1% in trading before the bell.

The company added CEO David Zaslav would be participating in an investor conference on September 6, and expects to discuss, among other topics, the impact of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The studio had previously noted that if the strikes were to continue through the end of the year, it expected marginal gain in free cash flow and a slight decrease in adjusted earnings.

It is now raising full-year free cash flow expectations to at least $5bn, with the third quarter alone expected to exceed $1.7bn due to the strong performance of the Barbie movie and strike-related factors.

Reuters 

CNN names former BBC director-general Mark Thompson as CEO

Thompson succeeds Chris Licht, who stepped down in June after a rocky year at the helm of the news network
6 days ago

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: The economics of technology hits the big screen

With more than 170,000 actors, writers and others in the US film industry on strike, this protest may cost industry billions
1 month ago

Hollywood studios say they offered actors $1bn in higher pay

Actors join writers on strike over wages and artificial intelligence issues
1 month ago
