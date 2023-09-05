Ayo subsidiary Sizwe Africa to probe irregular expenditure

Technology group Ayo has flagged allegations of financial irregularities at its subsidiary Sizwe Africa IT with heads set to roll at the company.
Ayo on Tuesday said internal audit revealed acts of irregularities in Sizwe’s books.
“An internal audit revealed that certain expenditure incurred during the 2023 financial year, by certain employees of Sizwe, did not follow due processes and procedures prescribed by the company and was beyond the ambit of the formal authority delegated to such employees. Such irregular expenditure will be accounted for in Ayo’s results to be released for the 2023 financial year,” it said.
The group said a full-blown investigation will be undertaken to get to the bottom of issues at Sizwe.
Ayo, which owns 55% of Sizwe and is worth R344m on the JSE, said none of its directors or employees have been implicated in the matter.
“The Sizwe board is committed to taking the necessary steps to fully investigate and address such irregular expenditure, including reporting the matter in terms of the relevant laws and regulations. The investigation is being conducted in collaboration with external experts to ensure an unbiased and proper review,” it said.
“As a part of this process, the Sizwe employees suspected of being involved in such irregularities have been suspended from their employment and will be subjected to the appropriate disciplinary processes.”
This is not the first time Sizwe has courted controversy.
Business Day reported in June that Sizwe and the Eastern Cape education department were in negotiations to reach an out-of-court settlement over a controversial deal to supply matric pupils in the province with computer tablets.
The department and Sizwe in 2019 entered into a deal worth more than R500m to supply 55,000 tablets to matrics. The contract was a three-year lease agreement with a price tag of R538m, amounting to nearly R240 per student per month.
The deal was interdicted by the State Information Technology Agency (Sita), which is charged with procuring IT services for government. Sita argued it was not involved in the procurement process.
Sizwe Africa and the department appealed against the high court judgment that interdicted the deal with the matter not yet finalised. However, Ayo said in June it had received legal opinion that Sizwe must provide for a potential loss, “being the profit that was made from components of the deal”.
“Sizwe requested a just and equitable settlement of the case from the court, which will not include any profitmaking from this deal. Management has estimated that a profit of R16.7m ... is at risk of not being included in the settlement amount. The parties are in negotiation to reach [a] settlement,” the company said at the time.
Cape Town-based Ayo reported a loss before tax of R258m in the year to end-March.
