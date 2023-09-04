Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Sea Harvest reels in 19% rise in half-year HEPS

Business Day TV talks to Sea Harvest CEO Felix Ratheb

04 September 2023 - 20:20
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Sea Harvest boat Lindiwe. Picture: Supplied
Sea Harvest boat Lindiwe. Picture: Supplied

Sea Harvest has reeled in profit growth during its half year. The fishing group posted a 19% increase in headline earnings per share (HEPS) as it benefited from strong demand for its products, which helped it push through higher prices. Business Day TV spoke to group CEO Felix Ratheb for more insight on the results.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Pre-election stimulus spending a green shoot for ...
Companies
2.
Food producer AVI’s full-year profit rises 4% ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Sea Harvest hit by higher operating costs
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
RCL hit by load-shedding and high maize costs
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Matias Cardarelli named new CEO of PPC
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.