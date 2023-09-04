Sea Harvest has reeled in profit growth during its half year. The fishing group posted a 19% increase in headline earnings per share (HEPS) as it benefited from strong demand for its products, which helped it push through higher prices. Business Day TV spoke to group CEO Felix Ratheb for more insight on the results.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Sea Harvest reels in 19% rise in half-year HEPS
Business Day TV talks to Sea Harvest CEO Felix Ratheb
Sea Harvest has reeled in profit growth during its half year. The fishing group posted a 19% increase in headline earnings per share (HEPS) as it benefited from strong demand for its products, which helped it push through higher prices. Business Day TV spoke to group CEO Felix Ratheb for more insight on the results.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.