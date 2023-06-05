Markets

MARKET WRAP: Rand firmer, JSE weaker as investors eye US Fed’s next move

The rand firmed more than 1.2% in intraday trade its biggest one-day gain in three weeks

BL Premium
05 June 2023 - 18:30 Lindiwe Tsobo

The rand gained for the third consecutive session on Monday, while the JSE closed weaker amid softer global markets with the focus shifting to what the US Federal Reserve will do at its next policy meeting.

The rand firmed more than 1.2% in intraday trade — its biggest one-day gain in three weeks as “SA’s geo-diplomatic risk peaked and foreign investors are starting to dip their toes back into SA,” said Matete Thulare, head of forex execution at RMB, adding that “a strong dollar is reducing the scope for rand gains.”..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.