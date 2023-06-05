MARKET WRAP: Rand firmer, JSE weaker as investors eye US Fed’s next move

The rand firmed more than 1.2% in intraday trade its biggest one-day gain in three weeks
Power utility’s sales are likely to decline 2% a year, says Fitch
Ramokgopa says R30bn available for diesel to run the open-cycle gas turbines this financial year will not be enough
New political party promotes civic participation, education and nonracialism
Banks lay down stringent conditions in granting R23bn credit facility
At least 345 companies have annual revenues of more than $1bn and roughly 40% of these companies are headquartered in SA
Wall Street chiefs have been among the loudest in pushing for a return to the office five days a week.
Six mechanised and two tank battalions launched an attack in southern Donetsk, where Moscow has suspected it would, defence ministry says
Shaun Pollock, Lance Klusener, Nicky Bojé and the great Jacques Kallis shone on the 1995 trip
In this extract from her book, Bullet in the Heart, Beverley Roos-Muller writes about a 'forgotten' war still painfully present
The rand gained for the third consecutive session on Monday, while the JSE closed weaker amid softer global markets with the focus shifting to what the US Federal Reserve will do at its next policy meeting.
The rand firmed more than 1.2% in intraday trade — its biggest one-day gain in three weeks as “SA’s geo-diplomatic risk peaked and foreign investors are starting to dip their toes back into SA,” said Matete Thulare, head of forex execution at RMB, adding that “a strong dollar is reducing the scope for rand gains.”..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARKET WRAP: Rand firmer, JSE weaker as investors eye US Fed’s next move
The rand firmed more than 1.2% in intraday trade its biggest one-day gain in three weeks
The rand gained for the third consecutive session on Monday, while the JSE closed weaker amid softer global markets with the focus shifting to what the US Federal Reserve will do at its next policy meeting.
The rand firmed more than 1.2% in intraday trade — its biggest one-day gain in three weeks as “SA’s geo-diplomatic risk peaked and foreign investors are starting to dip their toes back into SA,” said Matete Thulare, head of forex execution at RMB, adding that “a strong dollar is reducing the scope for rand gains.”..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.