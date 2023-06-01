Amazon workers flee into union’s shade from sauna-like workspace

Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
Just 9% of SMEs have obtained funding from private sources, and the majority of that was for businesses older than five years, according to McKinsey
President Cyril Ramaphosa has decided to send ministerial envoys to G7 countries to explain SA's nonaligned position on the Russia-Ukraine war
The former Free State premier will exhaust all avenues available to him internally before taking the fight outside the ANC, sources close to him say
Meta Platforms-owned messenger app is the latest to face penalties for failing to remove info prohibited by Moscow
Business Day TV talks to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa
Edelman barometer shows business ranks highly in perceptions of credibility, trust, competence and ethics
Financial regulators need to act more forcefully to avoid rerun of banking crises, says Bank for International Settlements GM
If City win the FA Cup final they stand a chance to win the treble
Total new-vehicle sales of 218,869 units are 3.0% higher than the same period last year
Los Angeles — Dozens of Amazon.com delivery drivers in California have signed a first-of-its-kind union contract in the US as fears grow over low wages, tough conditions, and workers’ safety put at risk from worsening heatwaves fuelled by climate change.
The 84 workers in the city of Palmdale, who organised with the Teamsters union, secured pay rises, paid holidays and safety protections in April after gaining recognition from their employer, Battle-Tested Strategies (BTS), a delivery firm contracted by Amazon.
The drivers unionised over fears for their safety in extreme temperatures, which often exceed 38°C in summer, according to the Teamsters, which said the union contract is the first to cover workers in Amazon’s delivery network.
Veteran labour organiser Peter Olney, former organising director for the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, said the contract is “trail-blazing, but with very difficult obstacles to come”, citing the challenge of unionising workers across more than 2,500 Amazon Delivery Service Partners (DSPs) such as BTS.
In response to a request for comment from the Thomson Reuters Foundation, Amazon spokesperson Eileen Hards said the group of individuals in question does not work for the e-commerce giant.
“Our delivery network is made up of thousands of independently owned and operated small businesses who provide delivery services for our company,” Hards said in an email.
Heath Lopez, one of the drivers at BTS who joined the union, said workers’ concerns began to crystallise last August, as California experienced a heatwave so extreme that a state of emergency was declared.
“It felt like putting your head in an oven — like a sauna,” he said, describing the hottest work shifts in 2022. “I would press my face against the AC [air conditioning] just to try and feel the cold air.”
One driver had to be taken away from the delivery station in an ambulance after fainting in the heat, Lopez recalled.
Lopez said he and other workers sent a petition to Amazon last northern summer asking for broken AC in vans to be fixed or replaced and for the company to reduce the number of deliveries. Amazon did not comment on the incident of the worker fainting, or the petition.
Its spokesperson said all vehicles have AC, and that Amazon monitors the local heat index and adds up to an hour of extra breaks for drivers during heatwaves. Workers can cut deliveries short if they feel unwell or unsafe, the spokesperson added.
BTS owner Johnathon Ervin said he is supportive of the union but added that there is only so much he could do to improve labour conditions — especially with rising heat stress. Ervin leases his vans from Amazon, and said he does not have control over when he can replace them. Delivery schedules, even on the hottest days, are set by Amazon’s algorithms, he said.
“That algorithm is built by their computer — but these are humans. They’re going to wear out over time,” Ervin said. “And this is what occurred in the summer of 2022.”
When the BTS drivers sent the petition to Amazon last summer, the company directed Ervin to a training course designed to help him dissuade his workers from unionising, he said. Amazon did not comment on the training course.
Worker resistance
With California experiencing soaring temperatures and record heatwaves in recent years as climate change turbocharges extreme weather, heat has become an urgent issue for workers in the state, especially those in the sprawling logistics industry.
In 2022, Amazon warehouse workers staged walkouts over excessive heat, and unionised United Parcel Service drivers have made cool-down breaks and AC a key part of their contract negotiations.
California’s occupational safety regulator, Cal/OSHA, is finalising tighter heat regulations that would mandate cool-down breaks and other protections for indoor workers, which would apply to Amazon workers inside of warehouses.
Temperatures above 38°C led to a significant uptick of more than 15% in worker injury rates in California, a 2021 study by the University of California, Los Angeles found. Each year, heat contributes to about 20,000 additional workplace injuries in the state, according to the research.
Last summer, several delivery drivers and employees at various Amazon DSPs told the Thomson Reuters Foundation heat exhaustion was common, with workers regularly vomiting and fainting on the job.
“Especially in hot regions like ... Palmdale, many drivers face issues related to heat exhaustion, dehydration,” said Jake Alimahomed-Wilson, a professor at California State University, Long Beach, who studies Amazon’s logistics business.
“Some of these seemingly basic demands by workers have been the seed that has started worker resistance,” he added.
Unions face uncertain future
The new contract Ervin has agreed with his drivers raised wages from $19.75 to $20.05 an hour in May, with a guarantee that the rate will rise to $30 an hour by September. It also ensures drivers have vans in good working order, and protects them from discipline or firing without just cause.
“It was a no-brainer for me to recognise the union,” Ervin said. But the future of the union effort is now unclear.
Ervin said Amazon told him in mid-April it was cutting short its contract with BTS. He believes the company is punishing him for supporting the union. He and his lawyers intend to challenge Amazon’s decision to cancel the contract.
Amazon’s spokesperson said the company decided to end Ervin’s contract before the union announcement was made public, in response to unrelated concerns about the maintenance of his fleet of vehicles, and insurance issues.
Delivery drivers for DSPs in other parts of the US said they were not surprised by Amazon’s response to the BTS union.
“If anything union-wise needs to be done, it will have to be all the DSPs in one state getting together and unionising,” said a driver for a DSP in Iowa, asking for his name to be withheld. “Otherwise ... Amazon will just cut you off and give your routes to another DSP.”
Managers at two DSPs in California — who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation — said they would be supportive of union efforts, but are concerned that Amazon would simply cancel their contracts if their workers unionised.
The Teamsters have anticipated this challenge. In May, they filed a complaint with federal labour regulators saying that Amazon should be recognised as a joint or sole employer of the Palmdale workers, in a bid to force the company to negotiate directly with the union rather than with BTS.
Amazon did not comment on the Teamsters complaint.
As the summer approaches in Palmdale, Amazon delivery drivers are bracing once more for months of punishing heat. “I am worried about heat stroke, about routes being too long,” said Dorian Arnold, one of the newer BTS drivers — having joined after the 2022 heatwave — and a member of the union.
“It’s quite gruelling to spend eight or nine hours in a tin van with no AC.”
Thomson Reuters Foundation
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Amazon workers flee into union’s shade from sauna-like workspace
Contract with Teamsters is the first to cover workers in Amazon’s delivery network
Los Angeles — Dozens of Amazon.com delivery drivers in California have signed a first-of-its-kind union contract in the US as fears grow over low wages, tough conditions, and workers’ safety put at risk from worsening heatwaves fuelled by climate change.
The 84 workers in the city of Palmdale, who organised with the Teamsters union, secured pay rises, paid holidays and safety protections in April after gaining recognition from their employer, Battle-Tested Strategies (BTS), a delivery firm contracted by Amazon.
The drivers unionised over fears for their safety in extreme temperatures, which often exceed 38°C in summer, according to the Teamsters, which said the union contract is the first to cover workers in Amazon’s delivery network.
Veteran labour organiser Peter Olney, former organising director for the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, said the contract is “trail-blazing, but with very difficult obstacles to come”, citing the challenge of unionising workers across more than 2,500 Amazon Delivery Service Partners (DSPs) such as BTS.
In response to a request for comment from the Thomson Reuters Foundation, Amazon spokesperson Eileen Hards said the group of individuals in question does not work for the e-commerce giant.
“Our delivery network is made up of thousands of independently owned and operated small businesses who provide delivery services for our company,” Hards said in an email.
Heath Lopez, one of the drivers at BTS who joined the union, said workers’ concerns began to crystallise last August, as California experienced a heatwave so extreme that a state of emergency was declared.
“It felt like putting your head in an oven — like a sauna,” he said, describing the hottest work shifts in 2022. “I would press my face against the AC [air conditioning] just to try and feel the cold air.”
One driver had to be taken away from the delivery station in an ambulance after fainting in the heat, Lopez recalled.
Lopez said he and other workers sent a petition to Amazon last northern summer asking for broken AC in vans to be fixed or replaced and for the company to reduce the number of deliveries. Amazon did not comment on the incident of the worker fainting, or the petition.
Its spokesperson said all vehicles have AC, and that Amazon monitors the local heat index and adds up to an hour of extra breaks for drivers during heatwaves. Workers can cut deliveries short if they feel unwell or unsafe, the spokesperson added.
BTS owner Johnathon Ervin said he is supportive of the union but added that there is only so much he could do to improve labour conditions — especially with rising heat stress. Ervin leases his vans from Amazon, and said he does not have control over when he can replace them. Delivery schedules, even on the hottest days, are set by Amazon’s algorithms, he said.
“That algorithm is built by their computer — but these are humans. They’re going to wear out over time,” Ervin said. “And this is what occurred in the summer of 2022.”
When the BTS drivers sent the petition to Amazon last summer, the company directed Ervin to a training course designed to help him dissuade his workers from unionising, he said. Amazon did not comment on the training course.
Worker resistance
With California experiencing soaring temperatures and record heatwaves in recent years as climate change turbocharges extreme weather, heat has become an urgent issue for workers in the state, especially those in the sprawling logistics industry.
In 2022, Amazon warehouse workers staged walkouts over excessive heat, and unionised United Parcel Service drivers have made cool-down breaks and AC a key part of their contract negotiations.
California’s occupational safety regulator, Cal/OSHA, is finalising tighter heat regulations that would mandate cool-down breaks and other protections for indoor workers, which would apply to Amazon workers inside of warehouses.
Temperatures above 38°C led to a significant uptick of more than 15% in worker injury rates in California, a 2021 study by the University of California, Los Angeles found. Each year, heat contributes to about 20,000 additional workplace injuries in the state, according to the research.
Last summer, several delivery drivers and employees at various Amazon DSPs told the Thomson Reuters Foundation heat exhaustion was common, with workers regularly vomiting and fainting on the job.
“Especially in hot regions like ... Palmdale, many drivers face issues related to heat exhaustion, dehydration,” said Jake Alimahomed-Wilson, a professor at California State University, Long Beach, who studies Amazon’s logistics business.
“Some of these seemingly basic demands by workers have been the seed that has started worker resistance,” he added.
Unions face uncertain future
The new contract Ervin has agreed with his drivers raised wages from $19.75 to $20.05 an hour in May, with a guarantee that the rate will rise to $30 an hour by September. It also ensures drivers have vans in good working order, and protects them from discipline or firing without just cause.
“It was a no-brainer for me to recognise the union,” Ervin said. But the future of the union effort is now unclear.
Ervin said Amazon told him in mid-April it was cutting short its contract with BTS. He believes the company is punishing him for supporting the union. He and his lawyers intend to challenge Amazon’s decision to cancel the contract.
Amazon’s spokesperson said the company decided to end Ervin’s contract before the union announcement was made public, in response to unrelated concerns about the maintenance of his fleet of vehicles, and insurance issues.
Delivery drivers for DSPs in other parts of the US said they were not surprised by Amazon’s response to the BTS union.
“If anything union-wise needs to be done, it will have to be all the DSPs in one state getting together and unionising,” said a driver for a DSP in Iowa, asking for his name to be withheld. “Otherwise ... Amazon will just cut you off and give your routes to another DSP.”
Managers at two DSPs in California — who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation — said they would be supportive of union efforts, but are concerned that Amazon would simply cancel their contracts if their workers unionised.
The Teamsters have anticipated this challenge. In May, they filed a complaint with federal labour regulators saying that Amazon should be recognised as a joint or sole employer of the Palmdale workers, in a bid to force the company to negotiate directly with the union rather than with BTS.
Amazon did not comment on the Teamsters complaint.
As the summer approaches in Palmdale, Amazon delivery drivers are bracing once more for months of punishing heat. “I am worried about heat stroke, about routes being too long,” said Dorian Arnold, one of the newer BTS drivers — having joined after the 2022 heatwave — and a member of the union.
“It’s quite gruelling to spend eight or nine hours in a tin van with no AC.”
Thomson Reuters Foundation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Nvidia becomes first US trillion-dollar chipmaker
Showmax sets sights on profit in 2027
ChatGPT’s potential to revolutionise retail and education
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.