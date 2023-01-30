Companies

Adani companies lose $65bn in value amid feud with US short-seller

Indian group’s response to Hindenburg Research report on its debt and use of tax havens fails to pacify investors

30 January 2023 - 16:55 Chris Thomas and Aditya Kalra
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Share prices of most Adani Group companies fell sharply on Monday as the Indian conglomerate’s rebuttal of a US short-seller’s criticism failed to pacify investors, deepening a market rout that has led to stock losses of $65bn. 

Led by Asia’s richest man Gautam Adani, the Indian group locked horns with Hindenburg Research, and on Sunday hit back at the short-seller’s report of last week that flagged concern about its debt levels and use of tax havens.

Adani said it complied with all local laws and had made the necessary regulatory disclosures.

Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power and Adani Wilmar fell 5%-20% on Monday.

Flagship Adani Enterprises, which is facing a crucial test this week with a follow-on share offering, swung between gains and losses before settling 4.8% higher. It stayed well below the offer price of the issue, which if successful will be the largest such share offering ever in India.

Adani Enterprises’ $2.5bn secondary share sale closed its second day amid weak investor sentiment. The stock closed at 2,892.85 rupees, 7% below the 3,112 rupees lower end of the offer price band. The upper band is 3,276 rupees.

Figures from stock exchanges on Monday showed Adani has received bids for 1.4-million shares, just more than 3%, of the 45.5-million shares on offer. The deal closes on Tuesday.

Foreign and domestic institutional investors, as well as mutual funds, have made no bids so far, according to the data.

“Retail participation is likely to have a shortfall with current market prices still trailing the offer price and sentiment taking a hit due to the Hindenburg controversy,” said Hemang Jani, an equity strategist at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

“While there is a risk that the share sale does not go through, it will be crucial today to wait and see how institutional investors participate.”

Abu Dhabi conglomerate International Holding Company said on Monday it would invest 1.4-billion dirhams ($381.17m) in the offering.

ON SCHEDULE

Adani Group told Reuters in a statement on Saturday that the sale remained on schedule at the planned issue price, even as sources said bankers of the country’s largest secondary share sale were considering extending the timeline beyond January 31, or tweaking the price due to the fall in its share price.

Indian regulations say the share offering must receive a minimum subscription of 90%, and if it does not the issuer must refund the entire amount. Maybank Securities and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority are among investors who bid for the anchor portion of the issue.

Maybank said in a statement “there is no financial impact” on it as the subscription to Adani’s offer was fully funded by client funds.

State-run insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) told Reuters on Monday it was reviewing the Adani Group’s response to Hindenburg’s report and would hold talks with the management within days.

LIC took 5% of the $734m anchor portion. It already holds a 4.23% stake in the flagship Adani firm, while its other exposures include a 9.14% stake in Adani Ports and 5.96% in Adani Total Gas.

“Since we are a large investor we have the right to ask relevant questions,” LIC’s MD Raj Kumar said.

Debt, deleveraging

US dollar-denominated bonds issued by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone continued their fall into a second week with the bond maturing in August 2027 down five cents to 73.03 cents, the lowest since June 2020. Other dollar-denominated bonds of the group were also trading lower.

Index provider MSCI has said it was seeking feedback from market participants on Adani and was monitoring the factors that “may impact the eligibility of those relevant securities” in MSCI indexes.

In its response on Sunday, Adani highlighted its relationships with local and international banks and its access to diverse funding sources and structures, listing US banks Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase & Co, as well as other lenders including BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Barclays and Standard Chartered.

The stock market meltdown is a dramatic setback for 60-year-old Adani. The school dropout’s stunning rise came with over 1,500% gains in some of his group stocks over three years, making him the world’s third richest man before he slipped to rank eighth on the Forbes list on Monday.

Responding to Adani’s rebuttal, Hindenburg said the company’s response “largely confirmed our findings and ignored our key questions”.

Hindenburg said in its report that Adani companies had “substantial debt” and shares in seven Adani listed companies have an 85% downside due to what it called “sky-high valuations”.

Adani’s response stated that over the past decade its group companies have “consistently de-levered”.

Reuters

Adani Group’s shares mixed after attack by US short-seller

Several firms plunge for the third consecutive day despite the group’s rebuttal of Hindenburg Research's criticisms
Companies
9 hours ago

India’s Adani says $2.5bn share sale on track even as bankers mull changes

Group says its stakeholders including bankers and investors have full faith in the follow-on public offer and it is confident the issue will succeed
Companies
23 hours ago

Adani Group share rout deepens

The new year has started poorly for Adani shares that were among the best performers in Asia in 2022
News
3 days ago

Investors in Adani Group’s bonds run for exits

Sell-off tied to Indian billionaire Gautam Adani intensifies after Hindenburg Research accusations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Emboldened investors boost value of Naspers ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Pandor steps up for MTN over Ghana tax assessment
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Equites to spend R3.21bn on logistics projects to ...
Companies / Property
4.
Employment equity fines on cards for JSE-listed ...
Companies
5.
Nampak reduces proposed rights offer to R1.5bn
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Adani Group’s shares mixed after attack by US short-seller

Companies

India’s Adani says $2.5bn share sale on track even as bankers mull changes

Companies / Trade & Industry

Adani Group share rout deepens

News

Global stocks enjoy nearly six-month high

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.