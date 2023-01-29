Companies / Trade & Industry

India’s Adani says $2.5bn share sale on track even as bankers mull changes

Group says its stakeholders including bankers and investors have full faith in the follow-on public offer and it is confident the issue will succeed

29 January 2023 - 18:49 Sriram Mani and Jayshree P Upadhyay
The logo of the Adani Group on the wall of its property office building on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, January 27 2023. Picture: AMIIT DAVE/REUTERS
The logo of the Adani Group on the wall of its property office building on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, January 27 2023. Picture: AMIIT DAVE/REUTERS

Mumbai — A $2.5bn share sale by India’s Adani Enterprises remains on schedule at the planned issue price, the company told Reuters on Saturday, while sources said bankers were considering changes due to a market rout in the group’s shares.

Bankers on the deal were considering extending the sale or cutting the issue price after shares of Adani plunged after a report from a US short seller, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday.       

Adani Group in a statement said: “There is no change in either the schedule or the issue price. All our stakeholders including bankers and investors have full faith in the FPO (Follow on Public Offer). We are extremely confident about the success of the FPO.”

Seven listed companies of the conglomerate controlled by one of the world’s richest men, Gautam Adani, have lost a combined $48bn in market value since Hindenburg Research on Tuesday flagged concerns about debt levels and their use of tax havens.

The Adani Group has called the report baseless and said it was considering taking action against Hindenburg.

Sources had said that among the options the bankers were considering was one to extend the Tuesday subscription closing date by four days.

Friday’s 20% fall in shares of group flagship Adani Enterprises dragged it 11% below the minimum offer price of the secondary sale.

On the first day of retail bidding on Friday, the issue attracted about 1% of its targeted number of subscribers, raising concerns over whether it would be able to proceed.

Everyone was shocked. They did not expect such a poor response.

Investors, mostly retail, had bid for around 470,160 of the 45.5-million shares on offer, stock exchange data showed.

“Everyone was shocked. They did not expect such a poor response,” one source said.

The other option being considered by bankers is lowering the price, the sources said, with one saying it could be cut by as much as 10%.

Adani had set a floor price of 3,112 rupees ($38.22) per share and a cap of 3,276 rupees — well above their close at 2,761.45 rupees on Friday.

A decision was expected on Monday, the sources said.

“Revision in price band or time extension of public issue can technically be undertaken with a newspaper advertisement and issuing an addendum,” said Sumit Agrawal, a managing partner at Regstreet Law Advisors and a former officer of the Indian capital markets regulator.

The sale is being managed by Jefferies, India’s SBI Capital Markets, and ICICI Securities, among other firms. They did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Hindenburg report questioned how the Adani Group used entities in offshore tax havens such as Mauritius and the Caribbean islands.

It said key listed Adani companies had “substantial debt”, which put the entire group on a “precarious financial footing”.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Jobs at Denny Mushrooms farm go up in smoke
Companies / Land & Agriculture
2.
Thungela’s share price comes off the boil as ...
Companies / Mining
3.
TymeBank takes aim at ‘big five’ lenders
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Equites to spend R3.21bn on logistics projects to ...
Companies / Property
5.
More consumers buying on credit at Lewis
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Adani Group share rout deepens

News

Investors in Adani Group’s bonds run for exits

News

Hindenburg Research sets sights on Adani, ‘the biggest con’

News

India’s Adani Group slumps after US investor flags fraud

News

Asia’s richest man plans IPOs for at least five companies

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.