Amazon workers win landmark union victory in New York

The online retailer is closer to having to bargain with staff on a contract at its JFK8 facility in Staten Island

12 January 2023 - 08:29 Jeffrey Dastin
Picture: REUTERS

A US labour board director has upheld Amazon workers’ landmark union victory at a warehouse in New York, according to a decision issued Wednesday, bringing the online retailer closer to having to bargain with staff on a contract.

Amazon has the right to appeal the decision to a wider panel at the US National Labor Relations Board (NRLB) or can start negotiating with the workers at its JFK8 facility in the New York City borough of Staten Island.

“We knew it was unlikely that the NLRB Regional Office would rule against itself, and intend to appeal,” Kelly Nantel, Amazon spokesperson, said in a statement.

“We don’t believe this election process was fair, legitimate, or representative of the majority of what our team wants,” Nantel added.

The victory marked the first time US staff at Amazon had decided to unionise in the company’s nearly three-decade history, as well as a watershed moment for organised labour, which has taken issue with productivity tracking among other practices at the country’s second-largest private employer.

The news comes at a time when Amazon sought to lay off more than 18,000 corporate staff in light of economic uncertainty, and proposed closing three warehouses in the UK while opening others in the country.

The Amazon Labor Union (ALU) celebrated the labour board director’s decision in a tweet.

About 55% of employees who voted during the election last March had opted in favour of joining the union, which argued for higher pay and job security. Turnout was about 58% of about 8,000 eligible voters.

Amazon has since slowed the ALU’s progress. Workers in different facilities in New York state have rejected joining the union in two elections since, and Amazon filed objections to conduct during the original contest.

The NLRB regional director overruled those objections on Wednesday, in line with an NLRB hearing officer’s recommendations in 2022.

Reuters

Job cuts at Amazon and Salesforce may be too little, too late, analysts say

Share prices do not yet reflect how much of a hit profits will take as demand for tech cools
1 day ago

Amazon's new 18,000 jobs cut points to deeper tech slump

Latest number is almost double than what the company flagged in November annual planning
1 week ago

Amazon's market value slips below $1-trillion on disappointing earnings report

The stock fell as much as 12% after the e-commerce giant projected the slowest holiday-quarter growth in the company’s history
2 months ago
