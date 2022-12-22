Chris Griffith's mysterious and hasty departure from Gold Fields bodes ill for the miner after a clutch of resignations - and a raft of projects to crack on with
Shareholders in South Africa’s most notorious company face a grim scenario
Cape Town pins big hopes on a traffic circle in the sky
It’s been a triumphant few days for Cyril Ramaphosa, who was hours away from resigning three weeks ago. Now that he has a free hand, will he finally do something?
SPONSORED | Local travel company has reimagined the guest experience to offer memorable holidays that delight travellers and uplift local communities
Fantasy games have long been enjoyed by the sort of people who have an above-average chance of hitting the headlines as proud proprietors of a dungeon in a basement where residents are kept manacled to the wall, but they have become a sizeable business. Nottingham-based Games Workshop is responsible for unleashing Warhammer 40,000, which may not exactly be a household name but among cognoscenti is the most popular miniature war game in the world.
It is set in the distant future, where a stagnant human civilisation is fighting it out with hostile aliens and supernatural creatures. Its devotees spend a fortune to assemble armies to fight battles between the forces of Chaos and the Imperium of Man. Games Workshop sells the rule books that are essential to navigate the bewildering complexity of this fictional universe, the model parts that players then assemble and paint, and all the peripherals such as dice, measuring tools, paints and glues...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JAMIE CARR: Fantasy game Warhammer cashes in on chaos and conflict
The world’s most popular miniature war game is all set to profit from a deal with Amazon which gave its share price a 14% boost
Fantasy games have long been enjoyed by the sort of people who have an above-average chance of hitting the headlines as proud proprietors of a dungeon in a basement where residents are kept manacled to the wall, but they have become a sizeable business. Nottingham-based Games Workshop is responsible for unleashing Warhammer 40,000, which may not exactly be a household name but among cognoscenti is the most popular miniature war game in the world.
It is set in the distant future, where a stagnant human civilisation is fighting it out with hostile aliens and supernatural creatures. Its devotees spend a fortune to assemble armies to fight battles between the forces of Chaos and the Imperium of Man. Games Workshop sells the rule books that are essential to navigate the bewildering complexity of this fictional universe, the model parts that players then assemble and paint, and all the peripherals such as dice, measuring tools, paints and glues...
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.