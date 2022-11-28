Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: African print fabric in the global spotlight

Business Day TV talks to Mzukisi Mbane, creative director of Imprint

28 November 2022 - 20:08
The Senegal Collection: Aliyah Bare. Picture: SUPPLIED/AFI
The Senegal Collection: Aliyah Bare. Picture: SUPPLIED/AFI

African print fabric is increasingly being used by leading brands. To unpack what opportunities this creates for African creatives, Business Day TV spoke to Mzukisi Mbane, creative director of Imprint.

African print is increasingly being used by leading brands. To unpack what opportunities this creates for African creatives, Business Day TV spoke to Mzukisi Mbane, creative director of Imprint.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: What’s next for Sirius Real Estate?

Business Day TV speaks to Sirius Real Estate CEO Andrew Coombs
Companies
1 hour ago

WATCH: Barloworld gets ready for Zeda listing

Business Day TV speaks to Zeda CEO Ramasela Ganda
Companies
1 hour ago

WATCH: Behind Omnia’s half-year performance

Business Day TV speaks to Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy
Companies
5 days ago

WATCH: Financing SA’s infrastructure backlog

Business Day TV talks to RMB's Siyanda Mflathelwa
Economy
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
‘Fictitious’ loan puts Spar CEO under the ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Listed mining shares set for best performance in ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Santam partners with eThekwini after taking a ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Naspers’s tricky path to e-commerce profit
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Standard Bank sees ‘strong momentum’ across all ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.