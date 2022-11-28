Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
African print fabric is increasingly being used by leading brands. To unpack what opportunities this creates for African creatives, Business Day TV spoke to Mzukisi Mbane, creative director of Imprint.
WATCH: African print fabric in the global spotlight
Business Day TV talks to Mzukisi Mbane, creative director of Imprint
African print fabric is increasingly being used by leading brands. To unpack what opportunities this creates for African creatives, Business Day TV spoke to Mzukisi Mbane, creative director of Imprint.
