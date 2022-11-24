China’s Covid woes and higher-than-expected US inventories point to slower demand, helping to keep a lid on pric
Investigative journalism is dangerous stuff, but a thing of beauty when the powerful are eventually held to account
The SABC fired Magopeni as head of news in January, citing a breakdown of trust
Earlier in November, the ANC in Gauteng resolved to charge Masina for defying the party and bringing it into disrepute
High inflation and interest-rate hikes are eating into South Africans’ disposable income
The MPC said the economy would grow 1.8% in 2022, compared to its previous predictions in September of 1.9% and in July of 2%
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group
Three plants forced to close down because of missile strikes
The South Africans will be desperate to put their best foot forward against the mighty England pack
The bizarre, disturbing and funny ‘The Rabbit Hutch’ explores the existence of young people who yearn for a better life in a low-income community in Indiana
Byron Lotter from Vestact joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Thursday afternoon’s market performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUSINESS LUNCH MARKET
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Byron Lotter from Vestact
Byron Lotter from Vestact joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Thursday afternoon’s market performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.