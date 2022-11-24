Companies

BUSINESS LUNCH MARKET

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Byron Lotter from Vestact

24 November 2022 - 16:44 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Byron Lotter from Vestact joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Thursday afternoon’s market performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Clicks to buy beauty salon chain Sorbet
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Pep and Ackermans’s clothing sales under pressure
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Telkom open to restarting merger talks with MTN ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Audi stops using Twitter after takeover by Elon ...
Companies
5.
RMB to fund Octotel’s R2bn fibre expansion
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.