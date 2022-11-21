Oil prices at lowest in nearly two months

Markets

Expectations of further interest-rate rises elsewhere have elevated the dollar

21 November 2022 - 13:09 Agency Staff
A Russian state flag flies on the top of a diesel plant in an oil fieldin Irkutsk Region, Russia. File photo: REUTERS/VASILY FEDOSENKO
A Russian state flag flies on the top of a diesel plant in an oil fieldin Irkutsk Region, Russia. File photo: REUTERS/VASILY FEDOSENKO

London — Oil prices dropped to trade near two-month lows on Monday, having earlier slid by about $1 a barrel, as supply fears receded while concerns over fuel demand from China and us dollar strength weighed on prices.

Brent crude futures for January had slipped 65c, or 0.7%, to $86.97 a barrel by 10am GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December were at $79.71 a barrel, down 37c or 0.5%, ahead of the contract's expiry later on Monday. The more active January contract was down 50c or 0.6% to $79.61 a barrel.

Both benchmarks closed Friday at their lowest since September 27, extending losses for a second week, with Brent down 9% and WTI 10% lower.

“Apart from the weakened demand outlook due to China’s Covid-19 curbs, a rebound in the dollar today is also a bearish factor for oil prices,” said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng.

“Risk sentiment becomes fragile as all the recent major countries' economic data point to a recessionary scenario, especially in the UK and eurozone,” she said, adding that hawkish comments by the US Federal Reserve last week also sparked concerns over the us economic outlook.

New Covid-19 case numbers in China remained close to April peaks as the country battled outbreaks nationwide and in major cities. Schools in some districts in the capital Beijing switched to online classes on Monday after officials asked residents to stay home, while the southern city of Guangzhou ordered a five-day lockdown for its most populous district.

The front-month Brent crude futures spread narrowed sharply last week while WTI flipped into contango, reflecting dwindling supply concerns.

Meanwhile expectations of further interest-rate rises elsewhere have elevated the greenback, making dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for investors.

Reuters

Global stocks fall on renewed China Covid restrictions

Covid outbreaks across China are a setback to hopes for an easing of restrictions, one reason cited for a 10% slide in oil prices last week and ...
Markets
10 hours ago

JSE and rand slide as China’s rising Covid-19 cases weigh on sentiment

World’s second-largest economy reports first deaths in months, sparking fears of tougher restrictions, a week after issuing guidelines relaxing ...
Markets
12 hours ago

Gold inches down as dollar edges up amid focus on Fed hints

Traders are tentatively bullish on the greenback after hawkish comments from Bank members last week that is weighing on the bullion, analyst says
Markets
15 hours ago
