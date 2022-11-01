SpaceX launches rocket with partially classified US Space Force payload

Business Day TV talks to Annatjie van Rooyen from My Wealth Investments
Black Business Council strongly condemns Mteto Nyati's purported position on transformation and localisation that betray black South Africans
This week's extraordinary council sitting withdrawn amid court action brought by coalition partner ActionSA
ANC says it has EFF support to vote in its candidate after the DA’s Tania Campbell was ousted last week
Business Day TV spoke to Co-Founder & CIO of Anbro Capital, Craig Antonie
Power cuts and a strike at Transnet prevented a stronger recovery, PMI survey says
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
In first public remarks since losing to Lula da Silva, Bolsonaro says protests reflect ‘indignation and a sense of injustice’
SA legend backs team as contenders for trophy, though this may not have been realised before the tournamentt
Exports were also stronger than a year ago, despite the strike at Transnet ports
SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy, the world’s most-powerful active rocket, lifted off on Tuesday for the first time in more than three years through dense fog at Florida’s Cape Canaveral, with Elon Musk’s company sending satellites into orbit for the US Space Force.
The rocket system, consisting of three Falcon 9 boosters strapped side-by-side, took off from a SpaceX launch pad, with two satellites from the Space Force and a group of smaller satellites bound for orbit. The Space Force did not provide details of its satellites and requested that SpaceX end its launch live stream early without showing their deployment.
The mission, the first Falcon Heavy launch since June 2019, had been delayed for years by Space Force, according to SpaceX officials. The rocket’s debut in 2018 sent a red sports car from Elon Musk’s other company, Tesla, into space as a test payload.
Tuesday’s mission marked the first use of the rocket by the Space Force, a US military branch established under former president Donald Trump to oversee much of the Pentagon’s defence activities in space.
Roughly three minutes after launch, Falcon Heavy’s two side boosters separated from the rocket’s core stage in synchrony about 29km above ground, diving backward for a supersonic free-fall towards land.
Minutes later, the pair of boosters, each about five storeys tall, reignited their engines and landed almost simultaneously on adjacent concrete slabs, drawing roaring applause from engineers inside SpaceX’s headquarters in Hawthorne, California, a company live stream showed.
The core booster did not attempt to land and used the entirety of its fuel to blast the satellites further into space.
SpaceX and its CEO Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur whose universe of hi-tech companies now includes social media giant Twitter, has focused heavily in recent years on development of Starship, a bigger and fully reusable rocket intended eventually to succeed the company’s Falcon fleet.
SpaceX hopes to launch Starship into orbit for the first time in December, Nasa officials said on Monday. Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
SpaceX launches rocket with partially classified US Space Force payload
Elon Musk’s company launches its powerful Falcon Heavy in first mission since 2019
SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy, the world’s most-powerful active rocket, lifted off on Tuesday for the first time in more than three years through dense fog at Florida’s Cape Canaveral, with Elon Musk’s company sending satellites into orbit for the US Space Force.
The rocket system, consisting of three Falcon 9 boosters strapped side-by-side, took off from a SpaceX launch pad, with two satellites from the Space Force and a group of smaller satellites bound for orbit. The Space Force did not provide details of its satellites and requested that SpaceX end its launch live stream early without showing their deployment.
The mission, the first Falcon Heavy launch since June 2019, had been delayed for years by Space Force, according to SpaceX officials. The rocket’s debut in 2018 sent a red sports car from Elon Musk’s other company, Tesla, into space as a test payload.
Tuesday’s mission marked the first use of the rocket by the Space Force, a US military branch established under former president Donald Trump to oversee much of the Pentagon’s defence activities in space.
Roughly three minutes after launch, Falcon Heavy’s two side boosters separated from the rocket’s core stage in synchrony about 29km above ground, diving backward for a supersonic free-fall towards land.
Minutes later, the pair of boosters, each about five storeys tall, reignited their engines and landed almost simultaneously on adjacent concrete slabs, drawing roaring applause from engineers inside SpaceX’s headquarters in Hawthorne, California, a company live stream showed.
The core booster did not attempt to land and used the entirety of its fuel to blast the satellites further into space.
SpaceX and its CEO Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur whose universe of hi-tech companies now includes social media giant Twitter, has focused heavily in recent years on development of Starship, a bigger and fully reusable rocket intended eventually to succeed the company’s Falcon fleet.
SpaceX hopes to launch Starship into orbit for the first time in December, Nasa officials said on Monday. Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
‘Chief twit’ will now also be CEO of his new company
Laws of warfare in space being tested
Russia warns that satellites could become targets
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.