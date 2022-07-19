×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Industrials

Tongaat Hulett suspended from the JSE

The Sandton-based stock exchange has suspended the debt-laden sugar group from trading for failing to publish its provisional results on time

BL Premium
19 July 2022 - 18:00 Nico Gous

The JSE is suspending sugar mill giant Tongaat Hulett from trading on the local bourse from Wednesday for failing to publish its provisional results on time.

The company said in a brief statement on Tuesday the decision is not because of its request for a voluntary temporary suspension as announced last week...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.