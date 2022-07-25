×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

TRADE OF THE WEEK

WATCH: Technical analysis — Lewis and Zoom

Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta

25 July 2022 - 21:53
Picture: 123RF/gopixa
Picture: 123RF/gopixa

Join independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta as he takes us through what the charts are telling him about Lewis and Zoom.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Amplats CEO Natascha Viljoen on profit plunge, dividend

Business Day TV talks to Viljoen after Anglo American Platinum reported earnings fell 42.5%
Companies
1 hour ago

WATCH: Side hustles on the rise as SA struggles to save

Michael Avery talks to John Manyike and Nerina Visser
Companies
7 hours ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective
Companies
1 hour ago

WATCH: What to expect from US tech stocks

Business Day TV talks to Schalk Louw, wealth manager at PSG Wealth
Companies
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Former Tongaat execs’ R3.5bn fraud and ...
Companies
2.
MTN’s Telkom takeover could pit premium offer ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Higher fuel prices boost Sasol as it beats sales ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Famous Brands’ ‘signature eateries’ back to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Income-yielding listed property set to improve on ...
Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.