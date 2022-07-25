×

WATCH: Amplats CEO Natascha Viljoen on profit plunge, dividend

Business Day TV talks to Viljoen after Anglo American Platinum reported earnings fell 42.5%

25 July 2022 - 21:41
Amplats CEO Natascha Viljoen. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Anglo American Platinum’s half-year headlines earnings per share tumbled by nearly 43%, as lower sale volumes, lower production and higher inflation weighed. Despite the fall in earnings, the group has declared an interim dividend of R41 and a special dividend of R40. Business Day TV unpacked the results with CEO Natascha Viljoen.

Or listen to full audio

